WWE Raw: Three Takeaways from Last Night's Show and Video Highlights

WWE Raw has been a better show since Vince McMahon retired (At least according to everybody but Vince McMahon). It's an indisputable fact. But that doesn't mean it's a great show. There's still plenty of filler. Luckily, we watch it so you don't have to. Here are all the important things that happened on Raw this week, plus all the rest, all in easily digestible video clips. You're welcome.

Alexa Bliss is the new number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in the opening match of Raw last night to become the new number one contender for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. After the match, Belair came out to congratulate Bliss, but Bliss, possessed by a fiendish spirit, gave Belair a Sister Abigail instead.

The Miz agrees to a double or nothing ladder match for next week's WWE Raw

The Miz wants back all the money he paid Dexter Lumis to kidnap and torture him. Dexter Lumis wants more money. So Lumis and Johnny Gargano goaded Miz into a ladder match next week, with double or nothing for the stakes. The money. Not the AEW PPV. They also made him reprise his role from Santa's Little Helper.

Bobby Lashley gets fired after Seth Rollins becomes the number one contender for WWE Raw's top belt

In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to earn a shot at Austin Theory's United States Championship. Lashley didn't take it well, attacking a referee after the match. That brought out Adam Pearce who fired Lashley. See you on Dynamite on Wednesday, Bob!

Everything Else

Lots of other mostly filler stuff happened on WWE Raw too. AJ Styles beat Chad Cable.

Judgment Day defeated the Street Profits and Akira Tozawa.

Iyo Sky beat Candice LeRae.

Elias made up with Kevin Owens but still lost to Solo Sikoa.

Rhea Ripley beat Asuka.

See you next week for another lazy recap of WWE Raw!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe