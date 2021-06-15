WWE Raw: Welcome to the Eva-Lution, Whatever-Your-Name-Is

Sorry about the delay on this week's WWE Raw video recap, folks. I had to get a tooth pulled at the dentist yesterday. You would think that would be punishment enough, but alas…

Everyone's a loser…

Nikki Cross defeated Charlotte Flair by countout after Charlotte was distracted by Rhea Ripley, illustrating the classic WWE strategy of giving someone a win while still somehow making them look bad. Ripley saved Cross from a post-match beatdown. Skip this.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte Flair: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZjg7ssdkLk)

50/50 booking at its worst…

So first, John Morrison, an aging vet best known for being part of a tag team and unlikely to ever get another big push, defeated Jeff Hardy, an aging vet best known for being part of a tag team and unlikely to ever get another big push. After the match, Cedric Alexander, an up-and-coming star who could one day get a big push (but probably won't) challenged Hardy to a retirement match and lost, ensuring he is below two aged veterans in the twilight of their WWE careers on the totem pole. Nice. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jeff Hardy vs. John Morrison: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHSsLgUhDpE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jeff Hardy vs. Cedric Alexander: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgP2tCQUW7k)

The Eva-lution has arrived…

Eva Marie finally made her WWE Raw debut… by bringing out NXT UK star Piper Niven, who commentary pretended not to recognize, to squash Naomi. Eva Marie declared herself the winner after the match. Watch it!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eva Marie's mystery friend battles Naomi: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0HFtkNJeJU)

Is there a Women's tag team match on Sunday?

You wouldn't know it from the complete lack of urgency in any of the booking, but WWE has a PPV coming up on Sunday. There's currently no women's tag title match booked for the show, but why hurry? It's only less than a week away. Anyway, maybe it'll involve these folks.

Bro…

RKBro is the best thing going on WWE Raw, so it's no surprise I will advise you watch this match in which RKBro are victorious over The New Day.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The New Day vs. RK-Bro: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXfjJkoh9do)

Revenge is a dish best served lukewarm…

After being embarrassed by Rhea Ripley earlier, Charlotte attacked Ripley after Ripley beat Asuka. Charlotte got her nose busted open in the attack, which was the most exciting thing about this enter feud. But Ripley vs. Asuka is good. Watch it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bgqI5ZyYhg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rhea Ripley is irate after brawl with Charlotte Flair: WWE Network Exclusive, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3kULpqKBd4)

The doll goes over at Hell in a Cell…

Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax via DQ when Reginald interfered. Skip this nonsense, bad even by WWE Raw standards.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nia Jax has a challenge for Alexa Bliss: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMftLMz702Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8Q78JEWVHA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: R-Truth nearly invokes the wrath of Alexa Bliss: Raw Talk, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiVjrCVwGt0)

Less than one month before the crowds boo the crap out of this…

Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias via countout as his singles push continues, despite the fact that his outspoken political views ensure he gets booed out of the building when crowds return. Good to see WWE learned some lessons over the last year and a half. Skip this.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jaxson Ryker vs. Elias: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6sJjxbTZkc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jaxson Ryker now walks alone and is hungrier than ever: WWE Network Exclusive, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYmiygaJRT4)

The ol' six-man switcheroo…

After Bobby Lashley interfered to ruin AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre, it turned into a six-man tag between McIntyre and the Viking Raiders vs. Lashley, Styles, and Omos. Might as well watch these, with the PPV right around the corner and all.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drew McIntyre intends to annihilate Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AkJGh66fh4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bobby Lashley plans to execute Drew McIntyre's title hopes: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TrrJ9pjXjo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MVP attempts to drive a wedge between Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AI6dRF9Ny5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles: Raw, June 14, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Lm23C4xfWA)

Well, that was a relatively harmless episode of WWE Raw, though harmless isn't necessarily the best way to sell a PPV. Which is happening this weekend, mind you. I wonder if WWE will book all the matches before then.

