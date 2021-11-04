WWE Releases More Wrestlers Including Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Eva Marie

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and I have some sad news to report tonight. WWE has released another (as of this time) seventeen wrestlers following their quarterly stockholder conference call. Making this latest round of heartless layoffs even more egregious, the company just announced a massive increase in revenue due to their return to live touring, while the releases have been attributed to "budget cuts."

"During the third quarter, we returned to live event touring with record average attendance, driving our better-than-expected performance," said billionaire CEO Vince McMahon in a press release hours before news broke that a large number of wrestlers from the main roster and WWE would be cut. "Even with only one large-scale international event due to COVID-related circumstances, we will exceed our previous financial guidance given the overall strength in each of our business lines. We think our performance highlights the strength of our brand globally and supports our belief that we are well-positioned to maximize the value of our content and drive long-term shareholder value."

F4WOnline has the current full list of releases right now, though the number has been going up throughout the evening:

From the main WWE roster, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Harry Smith, and B-Fab were released. From the NXT roster, Scarlett, Ember Moon, Franky Monet, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Oney Lorcan, Trey Baxter and Zayda Ramier have been let go.

There are conflicting reports on the length of the non-compete clauses of some of the wrestlers, comrades, but it seems likely that some have 30-day non-compete clauses while others have 90-day clauses. Either way, nobody released will be able to show up at AEW Full Gear. The latest round of releases continues to feed the narrative that WWE is trying to make the company appear as lean and profitable as possible in anticipation of a potential sale. Right now, everyone is shocked and sad about the latest round of releases, and my sympathy definitely goes out to anyone who has lost their job during these difficult times. But in the long term, a release from WWE is an opportunity for a happier, more successful, and more creatively fulfilling career because the company is so mismanaged and creatively dead that nearly everyone on the list above was squandered or otherwise harmed by the company during their time there.

Until next time, comrades: **** WWE.

