WWE Releases Rusev and Aiden English on Rusev Day

This is unfortunately not a Happy Rusev Day. In another cut to an already long list, WWE has parted ways with Rusev. No word yet on wife Lana has been released as well, as she is currently in a storyline with Bobby Lashley. Rusev had one of the best promos in recent memory history with Rusev Day. Former Rusev Day partner, Aiden English, was confirmed as being released early today as well. Rusev has not been on TV in awhile, after his storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley ended. While Lana and Rusev had a kayfabe divorce, which then led to a kayfabe wedding between Lana and Lashley. During this storyline, Liv Morgan confessed her feelings for Lana, but that storyline ended as quickly as it started.

And while Rusev Day is arguably my favorite promo in current WWE history, we can't ignore when Rusev came to the WrestleMania 31 ring in a full-fledged tank. Rusev knew how to draw audiences in. He was a pro at keeping us entertained, regardless if he was a heel or a face. And now, we won't get to hear Rusev announce that it's Rusev Day. During this unprecedented time, we have seen WWE release countless talent and staff, creating a stir within the wrestling community. Along with Rusev, No Way Jose has also been released. Writer Andrea Listenberger (who created the Otis and Mandy storyline) was cut today. It was just announced as well that Deonna Purrazzo has been released from her contract as well.

This has left both fans and wrestling professionals with spinning heads and broken hearts, and questions of "Why?". These cuts will likely keep coming, though some might argue that this could benefit other wrestling promotions in the long run. Others are hopeful that WWE will extend contracts back out to several of the released superstars once the pandemic is over, but many might argue that would be in poor taste. While we don't know where these ex WWE Superstars will land, we can't wait to see them wrestle again. Keep your eyes here on Bleeding Cool for all the latest wrestling news and updates. Happy Rusev Day.