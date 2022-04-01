WWE Reveals New Statue Of The Undertaker Ahead Of WrestleMania

In recent years, WWE has taken a liking to creating lifesize bronze statues of legendary wrestlers such as Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Andre The Giant, and umm, Seth Rollins. The use of these statues is anyone's guess, as there is no physical WWE Hall of Fame or museum to display them properly, but the gesture is a nice one and now the company has bestowed it on arguably their greatest character of all time, The Undertaker, ahead of his Hall of Fame induction tonight.

As a part of WrestleMania Axxess, an interactive media event that precedes WrestleMania every year, WWE unveiled the newest life-size statue in their collection to honor The Undertaker, with the Deadman present to get a first-hand look at the likeness. The Undertaker (real name Mark Calloway) was joined by his wife Michelle McCool, some of his children, and his best wrestling buddies, such as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, and his fellow "Bone Street Krew" members Rikishi, The Godfather, Mideon, and Mark Canterbury.

In a statement on WWE.com, the company said the following about the new statue of The Undertaker, "The Deadman will stand immortal for all time. On Thursday night, a life-sized statue of WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker was revealed in front of hundreds of members of the WWE Universe during the first night of WrestleMania Axxess."

The Undertaker grabbed a mic and thanked those in attendance at the event, saying "Guys, honestly, you don't know how much it means to me. We are a forever brotherhood. No matter what, no matter where we are, we are always a brotherhood and we always will be."

He then turned his attention to Michaels and Triple H and made light of their backstage factions in the 1990s, saying "And you two guys [Triple H and Michaels], if you guys ever want to give up your Kliq card, we might have room for ya. I'm just saying."

To see The Undertaker headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame class, which also includes Vader, The Steiner Brothers, Sharmell, and Shad Gaspard receiving the Warrior Award, tune in to the ceremony tonight at 10 pm exclusively on Peacock.

H/T The Wrestling Observer