WWE Road to WarGames: A Masterclass in Mayhem, AEW Can't Compare

🤼‍♂️🔥 Auughh man! So fired up! 🤼‍♂️🔥 The Chadster was watching WWE Raw last night, and let The Chadster tell you, WWE just showcased a true wrestling masterpiece leading up to WarGames at Survivor Series – something that AEW and Tony Khan could only dream of replicating! 🌟🏆

The evening kicked off with a bang! 🎆👊 Why? Well, because WWE knows how to start a show, that's why! Cody Rhodes came out like the absolute star he is, followed by the WarGames team – Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. These titans of the ring 🤩💪, friends, they were preparing us for the grandeur that is WWE's storytelling excellence.

But here's where it gets spicy 🌶️. The Judgment Day rudely interrupt, with Finn Balor tossing insults like cheese balls at a party no one invited him to. Oh, and let's not forget Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest sticking their noses where they don't belong. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Things escalated quickly with Rollins and Sami Zayn facing off against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match that could only be described as a clinic of in-ring prowess. 🤝🤼 When the despicable Judgment Day members called in reinforcements for a disqualification, it just proved that Cody's team was dominating. Adam Pearce's decision to vacate the arena pre-title match? Genius. It keeps the suspense brewing like the Chadster's White Claw seltzers before the storm of WarGames. 🌩️🥤

Now, let's talk backstage stratagems. Rollins shared a respectful handshake with Drew McIntyre – such class! Even with his loss at Crown Jewel, Rollins remained dignified and unbroken. 🙏✨ Then we saw Priest assuming leadership, which, okay, is about as good an idea as The Chadster switching to tap water from his exquisite White Claw. But alas, it sets the stage for more delicious storytelling. 🎭

And then the main event: Tag Team titles on the line. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso challenged Judgment Day in a match so downright legendary; it'd make historians weep. 🏰😢 Despite the high-octane action, the deplorable Drew McIntyre interfered, tainting the holy sanctum of clean competition. Talk about having no honor, Auughh man, so unfair! 😤👎 But in the best way possible, getting The Chadster psyched to see McIntyre get his comeuppance.

Post-show teasings had The Chadster's heart skip a beat – according to reports, whisperings of Randy Orton joining for the showdown at Survivor Series. Can you imagine? A team so stacked, it blots out the sun! 🌞🚫

It's nights like these that reaffirm why The Chadster's love for WWE runs as deep as the bass in a Smash Mouth concert. 🎶💖 And poor Tony Khan, watching from his lair of mediocrity, must be quaking in his designer boots, witnessing such a symphony of wrestling excellence that he will never, ever compose. 🎻😭

Stay tuned, universe. Survivor Series is coming, and The Chadster can barely contain the excitement. WWE is, and always will be, the apex predator of professional wrestling. 🦁🤼‍♂️ Tony Khan, take notes… if you even know how to. 📝😂

