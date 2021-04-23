WWE Shocker: WrestleMania Attendance Lower Than Originally Claimed

WrestleMania 37 was a triumphant event for WrestleMania, finally bringing fans back into the building for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic for a main roster show. But was everything WWE told as about WrestleMania a lie? Following the event, WWE sent out two press release, one each night, claiming that both nights of WrestleMania had higher attendance than the Super Bowl.

As the second press release said:

For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world. Two sell outs with a combined 51,350 fans attended both nights of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium. Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for both nights of WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue. Next year's WrestleMania will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas. Ticket information will be announced later this year.

But according to a report from Wrestlenomics… THAT WAS A LIE! In a shocking expose, Wrestlenomics reports:

Saturday's event drew 20,172 ticket sales and the second night sold 20,634.

And also:

The first night was attended by 17,946 people and the second night by 18,501, according to records obtained through a request to the Tampa Sports Authority, the entity that manages the stadium.

So, in fact, fewer people than the 24,835 fans who attended Super Bowl LV in the same stadium earlier this year attended each night of WrestleMania. WWE is not, in fact > NFL, as the original press releases claimed. But if that's the truth, then what else is WWE lying about? Next, are we going to learn that the endings of their fights are predetermined? That would be too much to bear, so it's probably best that we back out of this train of thought before we end up learning something we might regret.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe