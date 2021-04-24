WWE Smackdown: A-Show of Our Hearts, B-Show of the Network Ratings

It looks like WWE Smackdown is back to being the A-Show of WWE after WWE Raw briefly regained the title last week. Smackdown was back above 2 million viewers on average this week, recovering from a temporary downturn to average 2.042 million viewers across two hours and a .5 for both hours in 18-49, according to Showbuzz Daily. Smackdown's first hour drew 2.046 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.037 million. Smackdown was tied in second place for the night with Dateline on NBC but lost the demo to Shark Tank on ABC again. Smackdown did manage to win the night in adults 18-34 and men 18-49, but came in last in overall viewership against all shows except the ones on The CW.

This is a big comeback for WWE Smackdown, who The Chadster had almost counted out last week after they fell below 2 million viewers while Raw rose above it. But while cowardly and disloyal WWE fans tuned out of Raw this week, driving its numbers back down below 2 million. That admittedly had The Chadster pretty depressed when he wrote about it earlier this week, but things got a little brighter from there. AEW Dynamite also lost a hundred thousand viewers, and now WWE Smackdown is back above 2 million. The Chadster will probably drink a few White Claw seltzers tonight, but not to drown out his troubles. The Chadster is getting wasted tonight in celebration, dang it!

But just because The Chadster is in a good mood today doesn't mean The Chadster has forgotten about you, Shark Tank. You keep messing with WWE Smackdown every week in the ratings and getting away with it, but The Chadster isn't going to stand for it. That's why The Chadster is calling on all true WWE fans to come together and boycott ABC, demanding they cancel Shark Tank so that WWE can be back on top in the ratings. If you support this movement, please use the hashtags #CancelSharkTank and #TheChadster on Twitter and let ABC know why you want them to cancel the show. Thanks for reading! This has been The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So, a wrestling ratings column by me, The Chadster.

