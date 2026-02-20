Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Guide to Tonight's Elimination Chamber Antics

El Presidente previews tonight's stacked WWE SmackDown on Syfy, featuring two Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Cody Rhodes, and champion vs. champion action!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the presidential hot tub overlooking the beautiful coast of my glorious nation, where the water is warm, the cocktails are socialist, and tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown promises to be hotter than the time Fidel Castro and I accidentally set fire to a CIA surveillance van while barbecuing a whole pig. Ah, memories!

Tonight, comrades, SmackDown airs on a very special evening on Syfy, and your El Presidente has all the details you need to prepare yourselves for what should be a spectacular show. So put down your revolutionary pamphlets for just a moment and let me walk you through the card!

First up, SmackDown kicks off tonight with none other than Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare himself, fresh off qualifying for the Elimination Chamber Match. Cody is one step closer to securing an Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania, and comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that momentum is everything. Whether you are overthrowing a puppet government or climbing toward the main event of WrestleMania, you must keep moving forward. What will Cody Rhodes have to say tonight? I suspect it will be inspirational. Perhaps even revolutionary. Not as revolutionary as my last State of the Nation address, but close.

Now, onto the matches, and oh, what matches we have! A Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Triple Threat Match will pit Carmelo Hayes against Trick Williams and former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. This one has more drama than the time I caught my Minister of Finance secretly watching Monday Night Raw instead of balancing the national budget. Carmelo Hayes is the reigning United States Champion, carrying all the momentum in the world right now. Meanwhile, Trick Williams — once Hayes' closest ally — now finds himself on the opposite side of the ring as a bitter rival. It is a tale as old as time, comrades. One day you are sharing revolutionary ideals and matching berets, and the next day you are trying to superkick each other into oblivion. And then there is Damian Priest, a man desperate to claw his way back into the World Championship picture. Three men, one spot, zero room for friendship. This is going to be a war on SmackDown tonight, and your El Presidente cannot wait.

On the women's side, we have another Elimination Chamber Qualifier Triple Threat Match, this time featuring Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Kiana James. The winner punches her ticket to Chicago and the Elimination Chamber, where a WrestleMania opportunity awaits. Charlotte Flair is, of course, wrestling royalty — much like how I am political royalty, except I earned my position through the will of the people and definitely not through a questionable election process. Nia Jax is a wrecking ball who could bulldoze her way through anyone, and Kiana James has something to prove. This reminds me of the time Kim Jong-un, Hugo Chávez, and I competed in a triple threat arm-wrestling match to determine who got the last empanada at a summit dinner. I won, naturally. But Kiana James has that same hungry look in her eyes that I had that night, so do not count her out, comrades.

In non-title action tonight on SmackDown, Women's United States Champion Giulia takes on WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley in what promises to be an absolute clash of titans. Two titleholders, no championships on the line, but all the pride in the world at stake. Giulia has been absolutely magnificent since arriving in WWE, and Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant forces in all of professional wrestling. This is the kind of match that makes your El Presidente spill his mojito in excitement. I fully expect this to steal the show tonight on SmackDown.

We also have the intriguing situation of free agent Oba Femi, who reportedly has offers from both SmackDown and Raw. Tonight, Oba Femi returns to Friday night to take on Kit Wilson. Comrades, Oba Femi is a physical specimen the likes of which the world has rarely seen — and I say that as someone who once arm-wrestled a bear for a propaganda photo. If Oba Femi is auditioning for a permanent home on SmackDown, I have a feeling Kit Wilson is in for a very long evening.

And finally, former United States Champion Ilja Dragunov goes one-on-one with Tama Tonga of The MFTs on tonight's SmackDown. Dragunov is one of the most intense competitors in all of WWE — the man wrestles like he is fighting for the liberation of the working class, which, as a socialist, I deeply respect. Tama Tonga is no pushover either, with the backing of his faction behind him. This could be a sneaky contender for match of the night, comrades.

So there you have it! Tonight's SmackDown on Syfy is absolutely stacked, and your El Presidente will be watching from his presidential hot tub with a fresh cocktail and a plate of state-funded appetizers. Two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, a Cody Rhodes address, champion vs. champion action, and more — what more could a benevolent dictator ask for? Tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on Syfy, comrades, and remember: the revolution will not be televised, but professional wrestling absolutely will be!

Until next time, this is your El Presidente, signing off. Viva la SmackDown!

