WWE Smackdown Report – Is the Lucha House Party Over?

WWE Smackdown Report for October 2nd, 2020 Part 3

As we enter the final stretch of Smackdown, Matt Riddle is teaming up with Gran Metalik and that god damn furry, Lince Dorado, to take on a team of Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin. Notably, Kalisto isn't in the match because he's been such a dick lately, as evidence by sometimes wearing a fedora on top of his lucha mask. This will surely come into play here.

Lucha House Party and Matt Riddle vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Baron Corbin

As we predicted, Kalisto comes out to the ring just as the match is getting started. "You forgot about me!" he yells as Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Of course, Kalisto ends up "accidentally" kicking Dorado.

But Riddle still wins, hitting Bro Derek on Cesaro.

Man, what a sad state of affairs for the tag team champions when they lose a match even when one of his opponents is successfully taken out of the match by his own partner.

Kalisto runs in the ring to celebrate. He raises his arm with Matt Riddle, but Dorado comes in and shoves him. Riddle tries to break up the fight as Michael Cole and Corey Graves move the show along by playing a recap video of something that happened three weeks ago. Sasha Banks comes to the ring in a neck brace… but just to stand there and wait because Smackdown takes a commercial break.

We get another video for the Smackdown mystery woman who is revealed to be… Carmella. Like we all figured out weeks ago. She cuts a promo: "You wanted me to do things your way. Play by your rules. Dance around and have fun. And look where that got me: absolutely nowhere. Then I remembered. I'm Carmella. I'm better than each and every one of you. Know what I'm not, though? I'm not your princess anymore. So whether I get drafted to Raw or Smackdown doesn't matter, because this time… (She is handed a polaroid camera for some reason)… I'm untouchable… unless I don't want to be."

Alrighty then. What's with the polaroid?

Smackdown Promo – Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is in the ring. "Really, Bayley? Did you really think me not being medically cleared was gonna stop me from beating you down at Clash of Champions?" Sasha says Bayley would have learned a thing or two about how to have a backbone from using Sasha for all these years. Sasha says Bayley is nothing but a coward, a coward that needed her to keep her title. She was using Sasha every step of the way to become the longest-reigning Smackdown Women's Champion in history.

Sasha knows Bayley isn't here tonight because she's scared of Sasha (or has the rona), but next week, it will be Sasha vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Sasha and Bayley both know when it comes down to the two of them, and there's nobody there to save Bayley… (Sahsa rips off her neck brace)… "you don't stand a chance, bitch!"

Oh, good, they've built this feud for all these months, and they're gonna blow their wad on free TV next week? Classic. I can't wait to see this match three or four times in abbreviated form before getting the real one at a PPV. I guess the purpose here is to give new viewers who might be tuning in for the draft a big match, but… are those viewers really going to appreciate something that's built on months of storytelling? Ah well. I guess we'll wait and see.

Sami Zayn comes to the ring with his single Intercontinental Championship belt, having thrown the other one in the garbage earlier. Jeff Hardy comes out for the main event. After a Smackdown commercial break, and then a tease for next week's show (Sheamus vs. Big E, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley), the match gets underway.

Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy

These two have a good match, and even though it's technically a rematch from Clash of Champions, cutting AJ Styles out of the mix as well as removing the ladders made for a completely different match.

Jeff Hardy has been having a pretty damn good run since his latest return. I'm happy for him.

Sami Zayn wins after Zayn gets the knees up on Hardy's Sqanton and then pulling his legs out from under him on another high-flying attempt, causing Hardy to slam his face on an exposed turnbuckle.

The wrestling was short tonight, which I like for WWE television. The fact is, there's just so many hours of WWE during the week, and we often see the same people fighting the same other people over and over and over again, so honestly, why drag it out? Short matches make me hate seeing the repetitiveness less, and it makes the show flow more freely, so we concentrate on what really matters in pro wrestling: soap opera drama.

Speaking of soap opera drama, the Roman Reigns/Jey Uso feud continues to deliver in that regard, as does Alexa Bliss's weird fetish for The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Even the slow-moving Lucha House Party breakup has been mildly entertaining. As far as the bad, for a WWE show, there's remarkably little. Cole and Graves are obnoxious on commentary, especially Graves, but that's a given for WWE. I can't stand the nonsense with Miz, Morrison, Otis, and Tucker. As noted earlier, we'll wait and see if WWE is about to mess up the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud for a short-term ratings boost.

