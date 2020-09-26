WWE Smackdown – The Ratings King Gets His Revenge on Matt Riddle

So far on Smackdown, WWE has given away one of the matches on this weekend's PPV for free. How else can they screw up the Clash of Champions go-home show? Read on to find out.

WWE Smackdown Report for September 25, 2020 Part 2

We see a replay of the recent feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley. Bayley comes out and takes a seat on the stage.

Smackdown Promo – Bayley

Bayley says she could watch that footage of herself beating up Sasha over and over. But she doesn't have time because, unlike Sasha, she has work to do. She has to prepare to face Nikki Cross for the thirty-seventh time on Sunday. Bayley heard Nikki claim this match will be different because Sasha isn't in Nikki's corner. Bayley says Nikki should think about why Sasha won't be there on Sunday and what Bayley might do to take Nikki out of action. She implies she'll break Nikki's neck with the steel chair. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Lucha House Party is in the ring as Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura come out. Ahead of their Tag Team Championship match on Sunday, Gran Metalik is fighting Nakamura. Because we need to see every possible combination of these guys against each other before Sunday to ensure every remaining drop of excitement has been sucked clean from the feud.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gran Metalik

This match is not substantially different from any of the meaningless matches between these groups we've seen over the past month.

Nakamura wins with the Kinshasha.

Cesaro beats down Lince Dorado after the match. Kalisto stays outside the ring and doesn't get involved. After Cesaro and Nakamura leave, he gets in the ring to check on Metalik. Dorado shoves him. He picks up Metalik, and they leave. Jey Uso knocks on Roman Reigns' dressing room backstage, and Smackdown goes to commercials.

WWE shows a bunch of tweets of people eulogizing Road Warrior Animal over the Legion of Doom theme music.

Then we see a video package for Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns. Lots of old Samoans in this video. Jey Uso comes to the ring.

Smackdown Promo – Jey Uso

Uso is hyped by the video of his family. Roman Reigns is watching this promo from his dressing room with a look on his face like Paul Heyman just ripped a big ass fart. Coincidentally, Paul Heyman has a look on his face like he just ripped a big ass fart. But I'm pretty sure both books are related to Uso's promo.

Uso talks up the family vs. family aspect of the match. He tells Corey Graves, who was supposed to interview Uso, to take the night off. He's got this. He introduces a replay clip from last week's match, where he and Roman beat Sheamus and Baron Corbin. After the match, Uso messed around with the belt, and Roman didn't seem too pleased about it. Though he hugged Uso, when Uso walked away, Roman gave him a dirty look.

Uso says people have been asking him about that all week. So Uso says, let's ask Roman. He asks. Roman and Heyman are still sitting silently backstage. Uso says he thought they were better than that. Paul Heyman leaves the dressing room to answer Uso's questions.

Heyman says the WWE Universe deserves to hear what Roman Reigns has to say to his cousin, Jey Uso, face to face in the ring. But it's not going to happen when Uso wants it to happen. It will happen at the accommodation of Roman's schedule. Paul says he guarantees the face-to-face discussion will happen in the ring tonight. He goes back into the dressing room.

Uso says he knew something was up when Roman changed his cell phone number and had Paul Heyman screen his emails. But Uso says, either way, Roman will be welcomed to the Uso Penitentiary. Personally, I would like to know what the COVID-19 prevention and treatment protocols are like in the Uso Penitentiary. Hopefully, better than Smackdown.

Michael Cole shows us a replay of Matt Riddle beating Baron Corbin at Payback, with Corbin attacking Riddle after the match. The Ratings King of Friday Nights cuts a promo backstage. He was disgusted by seeing Riddle's video package last week explaining different meanings of the word "bro." Corbin says he's gonna show Riddle a bunch of new meanings for "bro" that are all about Corbin hurting Riddle. Riddle comes to the ring. In a prerecorded video promo, Riddle says Corbin has been trying to make his life miserable, but you can't keep a good bro-down. He's gonna show Corbin the difference between a stallion and a jackass tonight. Smackdown goes to commercials before this devolves into a donkey show. Then Corbin comes out.

Matt Riddle vs. Baron Corbin

Riddle basically kick's Corbin's ass for the first half of the match, which lasts through one Smackdown commercial break.

Corbin beats down Riddle for the second half until the finish.

Riddle makes a comeback and tries to submit Corbin, but Corbin hits a Deep Six, which Riddle kicks out of.

But Riddle reverses an End of Days and goes for Floating Bro, which Corbin blocks. Now Corbin hits End of Days and gets the pin.

A clean win for Baron Corbin over Matt Riddle? Well, never say never in wrestling, I guess. Kayla Braxton asks Riddle if he's disappointed. He says losing sucks, but he won't let this setback stop this stallion. He's gonna continue grinding until Smackdown is the bro show.

Will Riddle ever recover from this humiliation? Maybe you'll find out in part two of this Smackdown report.

This post is part of a multi-part series: WWE Smackdown Report for September 25th, 2020.