WWE Superstar Lana Trashes Cuck Husband Rusev After WWE Release

WWE Superstar Lana took to Twitter Thursday to make a pot shot at her husband, Rusev, who was one of thirty-eight wrestlers, producers, and other backstage staff released from WWE Wednesday. The layoffs followed a press release announcing cutbacks by WWE, which claimed to have $500 million in reserves to stay afloat during the COVID-19 shutdown of live sporting events. WWE also attained special exemption from the state of Florida to continue broadcasting three live weekly televised wrestling shows from the WWE Performance Center.

Lana tweeted, "I hate to be the person in these trying times, but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev ….. NEXT !!!!! #thankunext." You may be wondering why Lana would cheer the firing of her husband by her current employer. While Rusev and Lana remain married in real life, in WWE's "kayfabe," the fictional universe of their storytelling, Lana made a cuckold of her husband, Rusev, by cheating on him with, leaving him for, and eventually marrying Bobby Lashley. So by making that tweet about Rusev, she was adding to her WWE storyline.

I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev …… NEXT !!!!! #thankunext pic.twitter.com/yhhr3vCGJn — CJ "Lana" Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2020

Rusev never did get comeuppance against Lana and Lashley in that storyline, and now that he's been released, it seems he never will. Well, unless he comes back at some point in the future and they redo the Macho Man/Miss Elizabeth reunion storyline. But for now, since Lana has referenced Rusev's firing in kayfabe, that makes the firing part of the storyline, which means that it ended with Rusev losing not only his wife and his feud, but also his job. That's cold as ice!

As to what the point of the storyline was, if not for the babyface to get comeuppance, some attribute it to Vince McMahon's noticeable obsession with attempting to book break-up angles between couples where he feels the woman is too hot for the man. But it could go even deeper than that. Vince was recently invited to join a very special club, a task force formed by President Donald Trump himself, for restarting the economy. Bobby Lashley represented Trump as his champion in the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23. Was Lashley booked to cuck Rusev all to impress the President, helping WWE gain influence to attain their "essential" status and score McMahon a spot on Trump's economic council? Maybe we'll find out on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.