WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV

That Kevin Owens has a lot of heart, doesn't he? My favorite part of the last match was when Roman Reigns powerbombed Kevin Owens into a ladder, and Michael Cole shouted, "spinebuster through the table!!!" None of that was correct, Cole. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE TLC and what should be the last match of the night. It's a bold choice to go with the Firefly Inferno match as the main event tonight, considering how bad the last cinematic match these two had was. Then again, if it's anything like the Firefly Funhouse match Wyatt had with John Cena, that's another story entirely. I guess we'll find out.

WWE TLC emanates from the WWE Thunderdome, itself inside Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. WWE booked just six matches ahead of the show. The New Day defends the Raw Tag Team Championships against Hurt Business. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Asuka and a mystery partner. Randy Orton faces Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match. Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Sasha Banks defends the Smackdown Women's Championship against Carmella. And Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Bleeding Cool's Jude Terror had some predictions on the outcomes, which you can read here.

WWE TLC Results Part 7

We see our first ad for the Royal Rumble, which will take place on January 31st, 2021. Then we get "A Firefly Carol," which is Bray Wyatt narrating the video package for the Firefly Inferno match with a poem.

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt – Firefly Inferno Match

Randy Orton heads to the ring first, followed by Wyatt. Their entrances alone may be the longest match of the night. Jesus. Pick it up, people. Eventually, this thing starts. The objective of this match, apparently, is to light your opponent on fire. Just like the original inferno match. Except the ring is not surrounded by fire… at first. A few minutes into the match, Wyatt tosses Orton out of the ring, raises his arms, and fire erupts around the Thunderdome. The fire is behind the guard rails instead of directly around the ring, which might make it a little easier to breathe in there. They battle around the ringside area.

At this point, it might be worth noting that Randy Orton never had time to take his hoodie off, and he's still wearing it. He's also wearing long pants. Here's a cool spot: Wyatt pulls out a rocking chair, douses it with lighter fluid, and then pours a trail across the floor. He sits Orton in the chair, walks to the edge of the trail, and drops a lit lighter on it. Orton barely gets off the chair on time.

They battle some more. Wyatt does his neck-snapping move, which I hate. How can you break someone's neck and they keep wrestling? Orton should be dead or paralyzed for life! They fight more. Outside, Orton and Wyatt grapple near the flames, and Wyatt catches fire. Orton runs into the ring. Wyatt, on fire, chases him right into an RKO. Orton nudges Wyatt to see if he's really out. Wyatt isn't moving. Orton rolls out of the ring and gets a can of gasoline (really lighter fluid). He pours it all over Wyatt, then gets outside the ring to look for some matches. He gets back in the ring, slowly lights the match, and drops it on Wyatt, who goes up in flames, face and all, burning as WWE TLC goes off the air.

Winner: Randy Orton

Okay, now I see why this was the main event. There are a lot of reasons why the pandemic era has sucked for wrestling. Still, there are some things you can only pull off when there isn't a crowd in the building to see what's happening off-camera, and lighting your opponent on fire in the middle of the ring and letting him really burn is one of them. I'll give WWE this: there are some ways.

