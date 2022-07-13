WWE to Host Tryouts in Nashville Before SummerSlam with Live Audience

Would you like to be the next WWE Superstar? Well, not you. Or you. Or you. They have standards, fer chrissakes! But if you happen to be a current or recently graduated college athlete, then WWE may have invited you to stop by the Wildhorse Salloon in Nashville on Wednesday, July 27th for a try-out. And if not, you can still pay $20-$100 for the chance to watch it all happen, with tickets for the SummerSlam Tryout Viewing Experience going on sale on Friday, July 15th (that's this week).

For years, colleges were the only ones legally allowed to exploit college athletes, but recent rule changes made it so that other organizations could exploit them as well, and WWE has been all over that with their NIL program. A press release from the company talks about this latest round of tryouts:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it will host a multi-day talent tryout, exclusively for current and recently graduated college athletes, as part of SummerSlam Week in Nashville. The three-day event, presented by Pure Life Water, begins Wednesday, July 27, at the Wildhorse Saloon, a 60,000-square-foot live music and event venue and staple of downtown Nashville. WWE will host more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance. Athletes will partake in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process. The invite-only event features several athletes who attended 2022 NFL Rookie Mini Camps. WWE hosted its first-ever talent tryout exclusively consisting of former college athletes ahead of WrestleMania 38 in April. That inaugural event led to WWE signing more than 20 athletes who will start their developmental process at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando prior to SummerSlam. On Friday, July 29, for the first time ever, WWE will host a SummerSlam Tryout Viewing Experience event at the Wildhorse Saloon which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE Tryout process. Tickets start at $20 for general admission access and go on sale on this Friday, July 15 at 1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include a ring photograph with WWE Superstars and Legends. SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and premium experience packages are available via On Location. SummerSlam will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. Learn more about the path to becoming a WWE Superstar at wwerecruit.com.

So if you want to get a sneak peek at the potential barely trained meatheads who will be pushed ahead of your favorite indie darlings in the next few years, head to Ticketmaster on Friday to get your tickets.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe