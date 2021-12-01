WWE's MSG Return Will Feature 2 Steel Cage Championship Title Matches

While New York City's Madison Square Garden had long been considered the official "home" of WWE, that has certainly wained in recent years. The venue has simply become too expensive for WWE to run regular shows in, with televised shows becoming even rarer, while Pay Per View events there have basically become extinct. But even with the less frequent appearances at MSG, WWE does still do a show there in the days following Christmas every year as part of their annual LIVE Holiday Tour and this year's show just got more exciting, as they have announced it will be main-evented by two title matches inside a Steel Cage.

In a post on Twitter, MSG announced that the WWE show on December 26 will now be headlined by two different Steel Cage title matches.

JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time ever at MSG, 2 Steel Cage Matches on the same night! Don't miss the WWE LIVE Holiday Tour on Dec 26 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/4dElgshWrU — MSG (@TheGarden) November 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The first Steel Cage Match at MSG will be for the Raw Women's Championship and will see Champion Becky Lynch defend against former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a rematch that is hopefully more exciting (and longer) than their SummerSlam "match" where Lynch defeated Belair for the title in less than 30 seconds.

The second Steel Cage Match at MSG will see WWE Champion Big E defend his title against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match. Rollins is currently the number one contender for Big E's title on Raw, but Owens has been hungry for his own title shot as of late and it looks as if he will get one at the end of the month.

It appears as if tickets to the event are still available, but this annual event at MSG usually sells very well, so if you are in the New York City area and want to get tickets, you can get them now.