X-Men '97 Eyed for Big Emmy Wins; Lenore Zann "Stunned" By Prediction

X-Men '97 and Lenore Zann (aka Rogue) are being eyed as big winners during September's Emmy Awards. Here's how Zann reacted to the news...

At this point, what is there left to say about Marvel Studios and Disney+'s X-Men '97? The animated series proved to be an epic success with critics and (new and old) viewers alike – pulling in the kind of streaming numbers that Disney likes to see. But the series was also a metaphorical ship that raised the metaphorical boats around it, helping boost the viewing numbers for the original animated series and other programming in the Disney+ library. In fact, many folks credit the animated series' success with jump-starting plans on the Marvel Studios side for a live-action effort. As we await the second season (it might be a while), there is still one major hurdle for the animated series to clear – September's Emmy Awards. But if what Variety had to say in its official Emmys prediction article, it appears the animated series might be walking away with two big wins – one for the series overall and one for the amazing Lenore Zann, aka Rogue.

For "Best Animated Program," the entertainment industry site sees X-Men '97 taking home the title over FXX's Archer, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, and FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons. In addition, Variety has Zann walking away with the win over Michael Cera (Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), Kieran Culkin (Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), Maya Rudolph (Netflix's Big Mouth), and Jeffrey Wright (Disney+'s What If…?). Here's a look at Zann's initial reaction to learning what Variety had to say about both the animated series and Zann's chances at the Emmy Awards this September – followed by some recent Emmys-related follow-ups:

Wow. Stunned. All I can say is it's a team effort to create something as beautiful and powerful as @xmentas – both the OG series and #Xmen97 – and we are blessed with a dream team. So if any of us receive any nominations or awards it's a testament to the talents and effort of… pic.twitter.com/NQs0INeWId — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) May 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

ThanX so much to y'all for the kind words and well-wishes! And yes, Sugah, there is an award for Best Animated Production and Variety has also predicted #Xmen97 for the win!

❤️‍🔥🙏🏆🙏❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/HQs8Pcfxro — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) May 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Heading into this past weekend, series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, head of animation, would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

