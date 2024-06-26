Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, Rogue, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Star Lenore Zann on What Rogue Wants During Season 2

X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann offered some insight into Season 2 - specifically, what Rogue will be looking for during the second season.

Okay, we're just going to rip off the band-aid fast right from the jump. There's a very good chance that it might be a while before we get a second season of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. That said… with the animated series in production, we should have more than enough opportunities to get updates from the cast about what we can expect when the hit series returns to the streaming service. Like what the amazing Lenore Zann had to share with ScreenRant in a recent interview regarding what Rogue is focused on during the second season. Though obviously playing her spoiler cards close (this is Marvel Studios we're talking about), Zann noted that "there are Easter eggs in there for fans to follow up in season two." In addition, Zann shared, "I have already recorded season two, and I love Rogue's journey. She is continuing on her journey and she wants justice for Remy, and she won't let anything or anybody stop her." When asked if that included not letting any X-Men team member stand in her way, Zann offered the response we would expect at this point: "I'm not going to say."

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Previously, X-Men '97 series creator, writer, and executive producer Beau DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, head of animation, would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

