X-Men '97, The Sandman, Renée Ballard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Renée Ballard, Shipka/Perdomo, Sandman, Supernatural, X-Men '97, Black Mirror, Steve-O/Bill Maher, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Untitled Renée Ballard Series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Kiernan Shipka/Chance Perdomo, Netflix's The Sandman, Supernatural, Netflix's Wednesday, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Disney+'s X-Men '97, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Black Mirror, Endeavor/TKO, Steve-O/Bill Maher, Disney+'s The Descendants: The Rise Of Red, Prime Video's Criminal, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, HBO's Game of Thrones & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

Bosch: Author Michael Connelly Posts Renée Ballard/The Waiting Teaser

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Shipka Remembers Chance Perdomo

The Sandman Looking at 12-Episode Season 2? Title Details Released?

Supernatural Return? More a Matter of When Than If: Jared Padalecki

Wednesday Season 2 Filming Set for London at End of April: Report

Star Trek: Discovery Interactive "Holodeck" Recaps Series (VIDEO)

X-Men '97 Official Clip Should Make '90s Video Game Fans Happy (VIDEO)

Bosch: Prime Video's Renée Ballard Series Sets July Filming Date

WWE Raw Owns the Ring – Time for Tony Khan to Tap Out

Black Mirror Season 7: "USS Callister" Sequel Set to Film This May

Silver Lake to Take Endeavor Private, But TKO Will Remain Public

Jackass: Steve-O Calls Out Bill Maher for Not Respecting His Sobriety

Descendants: The Rise Of Red Teaser Released, Dated For Disney+

Criminal: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Directing Prime Video Series Adapt

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two Teaser: It's Feeding Time

Saturday Night Live Rolls Out Video Red Carpet for Kristen Wiig, Raye

3 Body Problem: The Saddest Character Isn't In Netflix's Adaptation

Game of Thrones Most Satisfying Death? Benioff & Weiss Weigh In

Jared Leto, Our New "Wheel of Fortune" Host? BCTV Daily Dispatch

