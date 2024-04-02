Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, disney, doctor who, elon musk, Fallout, jared leto, one piece, smiling friends, star trek: discovery, The Walking Dead, Velma, Wheel of Fortune

Jared Leto, Our New "Wheel of Fortune" Host? BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jared Leto/Wheel of Fortune, Velma, Elon Musk & Disney, One Piece, Smiling Friends, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jared Leto/Wheel of Fortune, CM Punk, The X-Files, USA Network's WWE Raw, Max's Velma, Star Trek/D&D, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Prime Video's Fallout, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Prime Video's Gen V, Elon Musk/Disney, Bray Wyatt, Netflix's Wednesday, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Netflix's One Piece, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Star Trek/NATO, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 2, 2024:

Jared Leto Celebrates April Fool's Day as "Wheel of Fortune" Host

CM Punk Finally Lasts More Than 5 Minutes in MMA-Related Event

The X-Files Creator on Why Ryan Coogler Reboot Will Have Tougher Time

WWE Raw Preview: One More Raw Before WrestleMania!!!

Velma Season 2: Max Announces "Scooby-Doo" Series' April Return Date

Star Trek: Stashwick Recruits Frakes, Hurd & More for Charity D&D Game

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Eps. 1 & 2 Images, Overviews Released

Fallout Preview Kicks Off Prime Video's April 2024 Trailer (VIDEO)

3 Body Problem: Examining The "Friends" Dynamic of the Netflix Series

Gen V Cast's Joint Statement Honors "Dear Friend" Chance Perdomo

Elon Musk Sabotages April Fool's Day with Crusty Disney/"Woke" Joke

Bray Wyatt Documentary Apparently Teases the Return of Bo Dallas

Wednesday Season 2 Eyeing Summer/Fall Filming in Ireland: Details

Criminal Minds: Evolution: Felicity Huffman Joins Season 2 Cast

One Piece Star Jacob Romero Has Some Season 2 Fun for April Fool's Day

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: The Reunion We Hoped For (IMAGES)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: AMC Posts Official "Book of Carol" Look

Adult Swim Shares Smiling Friends/April Fool's Day Highlights (VIDEO)

Star Trek: NATO Comments on "First Contact" Music at Sweden Induction

Doctor Who: Random Thoughts on New Season 1 Trailer, Episode Titles

A Few Assorted April Fool's Day Gags Spotted In The Wild For 2024

Smiling Friends Season 2 Set for May 12th: Adult Swim April Fool's Day

