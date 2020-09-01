X-Men: Norm Spencer, Cyclops Voice Actor Passes, Cal Dodd Confirms

Canadian actor Norm Spencer, best known for his voice work as Cyclops on Fox's X-Men: The Animated Series, passed. His co-star Cal Dodd, who plays Wolverine, confirmed over Twitter on August 31st. "Lost my dear friend and cohort, Norm Spencer. What a sad day. Norm was the voice of Cyclops on X-Men the animated series. He was a genuine Character and sweetheart. I will miss her you Cyc. Sorry about the 'convertible 'Bub. see ya later, my friend." Dodd tweeted. The 62-year old actor made his debut lending his voice in 1989's Babar: The Movie and has 30 projects in his name.

Spencer caught his big break cast as Scott Summers/Cyclops on the Fox Saturday morning cartoon as leader of the X-Men, where he'd appear in 68 of the 71 episodes throughout its five-season run (1992-1997) and also voiced the recap before the episode. He'd reprise the role in several of the Capcom Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom (1994), X-Men vs. Street Fighter (1996), Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter (1997), and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (2000). Spencer also reprised Cyclops for the X-Men crossover episodes of Spider-Man: The Animated Series for Fox. He voiced one other Marvel character for Fox Kids in Drax the Destroyer in the animated Silver Surfer TV series. Other major voice roles Spencer was cast included The Busy World of Richard Scarry for Showtime, The Dumb Bunnies, and Rescue Heroes for CBS.

Spencer made numerous live-action appearances, but primarily in minor TV roles like Forever Knight, Due South, Earth: Final Conflict, Relic Hunter. He also had a recurring role in the children's variety series Majority Rules!. Lenore Zann, who provided the voice of Rogue in the Fox series, shared her memories of the actor. "Love this interview with Norm," she tweeted. "His humour was always so self-deprecating. Our pal. Would have loved to see him again, shared some stories about our show, and laughed with him and @realcaldodd about the JumboTron Smiling face with sunglasses #JeanGetDown #RIPNormSpencer."

