X-Men, SNL/VP Harris, Arcane, Gen V, & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SNL: VP Kamala Harris & Maya Rudolph, Disney+'s X-Men '97, CBS's Ghosts, Prime Video's Gen V, TBS's AEW Collision, Prime Video's Tomb Raider, Biden/Harris News, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Apple TV+'s Time Bandits, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, BBC's Gavin and Stacey: The Final Episode, Netflix's Arcane, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 22, 2024:

SNL/VP Kamala Harris: Did Maya Rudolph Get The Call From Lorne Yet?

X-Men '97 Makes Strong Case for Marvel Studios' X-Men Series, Not Film

Ghosts: Rose McIver, Danielle Pinnock Signal Season 4 Filming Start

Gen V Season 2: Amazon TV Head Offers Production Update; Eyeing 2025

AEW Collision Review: FTR Returns, New Trios Champs, More

Tomb Raider: Amazon TV Head Offers Series, Lara Croft Casting Update

President Biden Departs POTUS 2024 Race, Endorses VP Harris (VIDEO)

Tower of God: A Solid Season 1 Start, A Promising Season 2 Future

Time Bandits: Apple TV+ Previews Clement, Morris, Waititi Series

Rick and Morty: The Anime Clip: Summer & Rick Bond Over – Bombs?

Gavin and Stacey Final Ep Script Finished: James Corden Talks Rewrites

Arcane Season 2 Sneak Preview Sees Heimerdinger & Ekko on a Mission

My Adventures with Superman S03 Production Bumper; SDCC Panel Info

Cobra Kai: Sean Kanan on Holding Off Surgery for Final Season Return

