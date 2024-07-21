Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: FTR Returns, New Trios Champs, More

The Chadster reviews AEW Collision, featuring FTR's return, new Trios Champions, and more! Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off The Chadster revealed! 😤🤬

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off after watching last night's episode of AEW Collision. 😡😤 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to ruin The Chadster's Saturday nights! Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬

The show kicked off with Darby Allin facing The Beast Mortos. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on putting these spot monkeys in the ring. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 Darby was doing all sorts of reckless moves that The Chadster knows Triple H would never allow. The match ended with Darby winning, which is just ridiculous. 🤦‍♂️

After the match, Darby had the audacity to challenge Jack Perry for the TNT Championship. 😒 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is letting these rookies fight over championships when they clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Next up on AEW Collision, we had The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass cutting a promo about their upcoming match against The Elite. 🤮 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on pushing these "scissoring" gimmicks when WWE has much more family-friendly content. 😤

Then we had Skye Blue vs Hikaru Shida, which ended abruptly due to an injury. 😬 The Chadster wishes Skye Blue a speedy recovery and suggests she consider signing with WWE once she's better, where they actually care about the health of their wrestlers. 💪

Chris Jericho, who has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, cut a promo about his upcoming match with Minoru Suzuki. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Jericho is still trying to be relevant when he should just retire already (unless he wants to do one more run in WWE). 😒

The Lucha Bros' Rey Fenix faced Tony Nese in a match that was just a spotfest. 🤦‍♂️ It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand that wrestling is supposed to be about storytelling, not just flips and kicks. 😤

FTR cut a promo about their plans to go after the AEW World Tag Team Championships. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe these guys are still trying to be relevant when they should just go back to WWE where they belong. 😒

Tomohiro Ishii faced Roderick Strong in a match that was just a chop fest. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on booking these hard-hitting matches when WWE's style is clearly superior. 😤

The debut of Hologram against Gringo Loco was just another example of Tony Khan's obsession with high-flying moves. 🙄 It's like he doesn't understand that wrestling is supposed to be grounded and realistic. 😒

The lumberjack match between Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo was just a mess. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan thinks this is what women's wrestling should look like when WWE has perfected the format. 😤

Finally, the main event saw The Patriarchy defeat The Bang Bang Gang to become the new AEW World Trios Champions. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on having so many championships when WWE's titles clearly mean more. 😒

This was without a doubt the worst episode of televised so-called wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, which is saying something. 🤮 The Chadster strongly recommends that everyone watch some WWE as soon as possible to cleanse themselves of this travesty. 💪

The Chadster can't help but feel that Tony Khan is booking these shows specifically to cheese off The Chadster. 😡 It's like he's obsessed with ruining The Chadster's life! 🤬

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a car wash when suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat! 😨 He was covered in soap suds and kept trying to change the radio from Smash Mouth to some indie rock band The Chadster had never heard of. 🎵 The Chadster tried to escape, but the car doors were locked, and Tony Khan just kept laughing and spraying The Chadster with White Claw seltzer. 😰 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his White Claw spilled all over the bed. 😓 Keighleyanne was not happy about having to change the sheets (though it's not the first time this happened), and she went right back to texting that guy Gary. 📱

Tony Khan, please stop haunting The Chadster's dreams! It's so unfair! 😭 The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, and this is the thanks he gets? 🤦‍♂️ Auughh man! 😤

