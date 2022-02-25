X-Pac: WWE Hall Of Famer Is Returning To The Ring Tonight For GCW

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac has revealed that he will be returning to the ring at tonight's Game Changer Wrestling event, Welcome To Heartbreak. The match, X-Pac's first in three years, will see him team with Joey Janella to take on The Major Players (Brian Myers and Matt Cardona) in tag team action.

X-Pac (real name Sean Waltman) spoke about his in-ring return on last night's edition of TMZ Sports on FS1, where he explained that his body is finally ready to return to wrestling action after a long-suffered knee injury that required surgery. "I'm returning to the ring for the first time in about 3 years. I had ACL surgery last year. I had a torn ACL for about 14 years."

X-Pac further explained that he expects this to be the first match where he's felt good in a long time and that it may lead to more in-ring action in the future for him. "This is my first match back where I can actually do some good, really good stuff in there. I expect it to go well and if it does, I'm going to have matches until I can't have good matches anymore."

As a twice-inducted member of the WWE Hall of Fame (once as a member of D-Generation X and again as a member of the nWo) and as one of the bigger stars of wrestling's boom period in the late 1990s, X-Pac still has a great mind for the business and offers great analysis of the modern product and wrestlers on his podcast, Pro Wrestling 4 Life.

If you are in the Los Angeles area and want to attend tonight's GCW: Welcome To Heartbreak event, there are still a few tickets available. Otherwise, you can watch it from home on FITE.tv as a streaming Pay Per View.