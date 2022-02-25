X-Pac: WWE Hall Of Famer Is Returning To The Ring Tonight For GCW

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac has revealed that he will be returning to the ring at tonight's Game Changer Wrestling event, Welcome To Heartbreak.  The match, X-Pac's first in three years, will see him team with Joey Janella to take on The Major Players (Brian Myers and Matt Cardona) in tag team action.

The official poster for tonight's GCW: Welcome To Heartbreak event, courtesy of Game Changer Wrestling.

X-Pac (real name Sean Waltman) spoke about his in-ring return on last night's edition of TMZ Sports on FS1, where he explained that his body is finally ready to return to wrestling action after a long-suffered knee injury that required surgery. "I'm returning to the ring for the first time in about 3 years. I had ACL surgery last year. I had a torn ACL for about 14 years."

X-Pac further explained that he expects this to be the first match where he's felt good in a long time and that it may lead to more in-ring action in the future for him.  "This is my first match back where I can actually do some good, really good stuff in there. I expect it to go well and if it does, I'm going to have matches until I can't have good matches anymore."

As a twice-inducted member of the WWE Hall of Fame (once as a member of D-Generation X and again as a member of the nWo) and as one of the bigger stars of wrestling's boom period in the late 1990s, X-Pac still has a great mind for the business and offers great analysis of the modern product and wrestlers on his podcast, Pro Wrestling 4 Life.

If you are in the Los Angeles area and want to attend tonight's GCW: Welcome To Heartbreak event, there are still a few tickets available.  Otherwise, you can watch it from home on FITE.tv as a streaming Pay Per View.

