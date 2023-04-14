Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Images: Callie & Officer McCreepy

Callie has an awkward encounter, Misty gets emotional & lots more in these newly-released images for Showtime's Yellowjackets S02E06 "Qui."

Callie Sadecki (Sarah Desjardins) may be getting the shock of her life, and it involves a certain Detective Saracusa (John Reynolds) in only half of the large number of photos released for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6, "Qui" (set to hit screens on April 30th). New episodes drop weekly on Friday for Showtime subscribers and Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna and Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki in YELLOWJACKETS, "Qui". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren AmbroseWarren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie NélisseJasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin AlvesMelanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.

Yellowjackets is bringing us a lot to think about with the photos for the sixth episode. Natalie (Lewis) appears to be in the midst of bonding in some way with the environment she's in with Lottie (Kessell). Meanwhile, Shauna (Lynskey) and Jeff (Kole) appear to be preparing for whatever comes their way as they make their way to the police station. Interrogations and realizations are bound to happen, and both are coming for Callie, it seems. The wilderness may be causing Misty (Hanratty) some anxiety and panic, but Lottie (Eaton) may be the only glue holding her and the others together at this point.

