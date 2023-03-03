Yellowjackets Season 2 Update: Fake Blood, 5-Season Plan & Lots More Returning on March 24th, the creators of Showtime's Yellowjackets tease that things worse than cannibalism await the characters in Season 2.

Screaming, cult-like chanting, and the cries of "Cut!" have filled the air on the set of Showtime's Yellowjackets season two, according to the cast and crew. In recent interviews and divulging of filming details in this week's EW spotlight, the season ahead seems like a fake blood and trauma-filled journey for the characters. The season has apparently had a lot of communication between the cast, with group chats being a constant between the younger actors. With three seasons guaranteed for creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the dreams hoped for that rounded out five seasons (yes, Lyle & Nickerson still envision a five-season plan for the series) may become a reality.

Ahead of the March 24th premiere date for Yellowjackets season two, details have been released about the filming and what lies ahead for the group. A scene involving the girls chanting, "We hear the Wilderness, and It hears us. We hear the Wilderness, and It hears us." around a warm fire is already eerie but add in some other set details, and this season feels horrific already. I'm not smiling like a weirdo… you are. What can I say? I love some psychological twists and turns in my television experience.

The Vancouver, Canada, set apparently had A TON of fake blood around, with some even in Tupperware containers (and I thought red meat sauce was difficult to clean). Based on descriptions, the plans for a Dazed and Confused meets The Donner Party makes more sense based on what the creators have been looking for in the direction of the series. Add in the interest in the story from Alive about the Uruguayan team, and the foundation of events for these characters feels like the roughest beginning of what's to come. Co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco adds to the fear for these characters, saying, "If we do our job right, the eating of a person will not be the most transgressive thing that these young women do in the wilderness. That's just the tip of the iceberg."

Leadership appears to be pushed onto Teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton), and it appears difficult for her to step out of that and not force it on the others around her. Yellowjackets continues to ramp up tension and trauma this upcoming season. There won't be any baby eating, so no one's going that hard on the shock factor. Adult Misty (Christina Ricci) gets some sort of assistance from Walter (Elijah Woods), a fellow Bureau of Citizen Detectives. The repressed trauma, medicating the past and moving past the memories for most of the survivors continues, but some denial still thrives in the heart of adult Lottie (Simone Kessell). Creators may feel some panic in attempting to live up to the hype gained from season one of Yellowjackets, but based on these recently released set descriptions, I'd say we're in for a crazy ride.