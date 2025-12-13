Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: Yen Audio, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces 2 New Yen Audio Adaptations of Manga Titles

Yen Press announced Yen Audio adaptations of two manga releasing in Spring 2026: 86--EIGHTY-SIX and The Bubble Love of the Mermaid.

Yen Press announced the audiobook adaptation for two current licenses: 86–EIGHTY-SIX Alter.1: The Reaper's Occasional Adolescence and The Bubble Love of the Mermaid, both scheduled for print release in early spring 2026. Ranging from military sci-fi to mermaid romance, Yen Audio is excited to bring these titles to the audiobook medium for all fans to enjoy. Yen Audio is the audiobooks division of Yen Press, specialising in audiobook adaptations of their hit manga and manhwa titles.

86–EIGHTY-SIX Alter.1: The Reaper's Occasional Adolescence

By Asato Asato

Illustrated by Shirabii

They were in the midst of youth, even on the battlefield… Shin, Lena, and their friends experience brief moments of peace and happiness while facing certain death, enjoying a short break, plunging into battle once again, and setting foot for the first time into the frigid United Kingdom—sharing those moments with their comrades, friends, lovers, and family. Glimpse another side of 86—EIGHTY-SIX that will leave you wishing against all odds that more such moments will visit them again tomorrow. This volume contains various short stories previously uncollected or unpublished, now compiled into a single volume!

The Bubble Love of the Mermaid

Asana Amamizu's life changed forever when a red, scale-like mark appeared on her wrist. Ever since, her family has treated her like she's a monster. Now sixteen years old, she does her best to live normally and attends the Yotsuru Girls' Academy. One day, the school is suddenly abuzz with exciting news: The handsome new Language Arts teacher, Sakuya Shigure, has arrived. Unlike the other girls, Asana keeps her distance. After all, a guy like that wouldn't have anything to do with a girl like her. That is, until an unexpected marriage proposal falls right into her lap! She and Sakuya may have more in common than she could have imagined.

The exact release dates will be announced on the Yen Press social media accounts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!