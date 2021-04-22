Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point

We know, we know. WarnerMedia's DC FanDome brought news that (now) HBO Max's Young Justice would be titled Young Justice: Phantoms for the fourth season- along with logo key art, an update on production, and even a table read for a special "minisode" to help bridge the storylines between seasons. But that was September 2020- so where do things stand on April 22, 2021? Well, there's no better source to look to than writer/producer Greg Weisman, who was asked for a production update earlier today via Twitter- and it still sounds like things are moving along at a steady pace. So far, there are "nine episodes completed" with now "six more in post-production" and eleven episodes "being animated in South Korea"- with pre-production "virtually over." Which is a nice way of saying, "Be patient, we're working out butts off, and it will so be worth it" while still keeping things direct and to the point. Here's a look:

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, there may have been a hint or two dropped during an online table read of an original script (Season 3.9, Episode 1 "The Prize" written Weisman) set between last season and the season still to come. To say that it signals some possible major changes to the team moving forward would be an understatement. The scene finds Connor Kent (Nolan North) and Megan Morse (Danica McKellar) bidding fond farewells to their friends as they head off to greener pastures.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel (DC FanDome) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXD8fdM6tac)

But as some familiar faces leave, another one looks to return to the team: Arsenal (Crispin Freeman), after Artemis Clock (Stephanie Lemelin) extends an official invite back. An excellent and unique teaser that did a lot to build fan anticipation for a premiere date and teaser/trailer. And with a title like "Phantoms," you can't help but wonder if something from the team's past will bring back some old allies and "big bads."