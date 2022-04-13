Young Rock Drops Ten-Ton Teaser for Rock/Roman Reigns/WrestleMania 39?

Look, it's nothing personal against Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock because we're a big fan of his work from his WWE days through to today. It's just that NBC's Young Rock feels a little too "Manchurian Candidate"-ish, like one long, multi-season political ad for a future political run for office. We can't shake this feeling that it's like a "pre-emptive strike" against anyone who digs into his past down the road, like it creates this," Look! See? I have nothing to hide!" narrative that Johnson gets to control. And then there's the matter of what happened in this week's episode "What Business?" On the plus side? It got us to forget about the political stuff. On the downside? It was a weird example of Johnson's past being co-opted to shill for something they want people to buy. In this case, it was the possibility that The Rock and Roman Reigns could face off against each other next year at the WWE's WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. We'll explain…

So in the most recent episode, we see a moment where young Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) is gathered with his family to check out the 1996 WWE Royal Rumble when a young boy joins them. After some interactions with his family, the young man then points and offers a very loud, "Acknowledge me!" That's when The Rock confirmed that the boy's name is Joe aka Reigns, followed by a rundown of Reigns' stats & accomplishments. And then things got a little too meta for our liking, as the future Reigns tries slapping a headlock on the young Rock to get him to wrestle. "No, the world's not ready. A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania." So you see where this gets a little sketchy, right? This is feeling like the equivalent of wrapping the concept of "meta" around a rock and throwing it through a fourth wall… a ten-ton hint that's as subtle as a sledgehammer wrapped in sandpaper.

The second season of "Young Rock" delves back into Dwayne Johnson's life, continuing the storylines from season one while also introducing new chapters we haven't yet seen. As Dwayne and his loving, resilient family face new challenges and meet new wild characters of professional wrestling, Dwayne contemplates embracing the grind of professional wrestling himself. The show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life people he's met along the way.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and inspired by Johnson's life, NBC's Young Rock stars Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui, and Matthew Willig. Khan, Chiang, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jeffrey Walker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions, and Fierce Baby Productions.