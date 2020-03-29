"DOOM Eternal" Apparently Had A Pistol At One Point

One of the weird items we're finding out about DOOM Eternal in the aftermath of its release is that one of the weapons you could get was a pistol. The series is known for having some of the best, craziest, and even obnoxious weapons. Because you're battling the demons of hell and the creations of madmen. So, of course, you need something to take them out properly. But a pistol?

That's right. Game developer Dave Oshry, who is the CEO of New Blood Interactive, found it. He featured it on Twitter after messing with the game. Using a DOOM Eternal cheat engine and accessing it through the command codes, you can find the pistol as part of your inventory. The thing looks like it's pretty much finished as it has an animation, sound effects, ammo cache to start, and more. It even sounds like the most lethal pistol ever created by anyone in the history of weapons-making. So why wasn't it included?

Our best guess is that it's a combination of you already having several already amazing weapons, and the fact that its a pistol. Like, seriously. If you're out of ammo in either modern DOOM game, are you really going for a pistol as a last-ditch effort? No! You're killing off foes with bare hands to get more ammo from them. So we get why it was removed, but man, is that a sweet future pistol.