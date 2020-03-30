"Neon Abyss" Is Headed To All Three Major Consoles In 2020

Team17 and Veewo Games announced this morning that Neon Abyss will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. The game was already announced to be headed to Steam, where you can currently try out a free demo. Now we know it will pretty much be released everywhere, most likely all on the same day. However, the devs haven't even given the PC release a proper date yet. So until then, enjoy the new trailer for Neon Abyss below.

Roguelite: Death is not the end. When players die, they come back more powerful than before, lasting longer with each incarnation

Death is not the end. When players die, they come back more powerful than before, lasting longer with each incarnation Pets: Hatch and evolve pets along your journey to give you additional firepower and perks

Hatch and evolve pets along your journey to give you additional firepower and perks Unlimited item synergies: Random item drops throughout the levels will give players the chance to stack passive effects to devastating effect, and with an almost limitless number of combinations, every run will be unique

Random item drops throughout the levels will give players the chance to stack passive effects to devastating effect, and with an almost limitless number of combinations, every run will be unique Mini-games: In-between slaying gods, mini-games such as piano performances, meditation challenges, dance competitions and more will give players the chance to not only kick back and relax for a second, but provide extra loot too