J Scott Campbell Black Widow, Death Metal, Joker Top Advance Reorders

Okay, so retailers may not entirely sure what they are advance reordering for. Of for when. With distributors, printers and stores closed. But they have been doing it anyway. Here are a bunch of advance reorders from this past week and highlights include J Scott Campbell's variant cover of Black Widow #2, the launch issue of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Dark Nights: Death Metal and the Joker 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular, still planned for the end of the month. The information below comes courtesy of statistics from Diamond Comic Distributors.

J Scott Campbell Leads TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

PRODUCT PRICE PUBLISHER BLACK WIDOW #2 J SCOTT CAMPBELL VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #1 (OF 6) BLACK BLANK VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1970S JIM LEE VAR E $9.99 DC COMICS DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #1 (OF 6) 1 25 DOUG MAHNKE VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1990S G DELLOTTO VA $9.99 DC COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #50 FOC MORA VAR (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1960S F MATTINA VAR $9.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 BLANK VAR ED $9.99 DC COMICS MARVEL ZOMBIES RESURRECTION #1 (OF 4) LUBERA VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS LEGION OF SUPER HEROES FIVE YEARS LATER OMNIBUS HC $150.00 DC COMICS GOLDEN AGE MARVEL COMICS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $150.00 MARVEL COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 2000S LEE BERMEJO V $9.99 DC COMICS PULP HC (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1950S DAVID FINCH V $9.99 DC COMICS GIANT SIZE X-MEN JEAN GREY & EMMA FROST #1 2ND PTG VAR DX $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE HC VOL 02 (RES) $99.99 DC COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #50 CONNECTING VAR (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 $9.99 DC COMICS RETAILER SUMMIT 2020 MARVEL ZOMBIES RESURRECTION #1 (OF 4) V $5.99 MARVEL COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 2010S JOCK VAR ED $9.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1980S SEINKIEWICZ V $9.99 DC COMICS INCAL TP DM EXC CVR (MR) $29.99 HUMANOIDS INC STAR WARS ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVERS #1 $9.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #50 CVR A CAMPBELL (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DETECTIVE COMICS #1022 $3.99 DC COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

PUBLICATION PRICE PUBLISHER BALTIMORE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $34.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MMW DAZZLER HC VOL 01 DM VAR ED 288 $75.00 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE SANDMAN HC VOL 03 $125.00 DC COMICS DOOM PATROL BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC $75.00 DC COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 CHO VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMERICAN VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 (MR) $99.99 DC COMICS NEW X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE ALL STAR SUPERMAN HC $99.99 DC COMICS GOTHAM CENTRAL OMNIBUS HC $99.99 DC COMICS SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 03 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL HC VOL 04 $49.99 IDW PUBLISHING ABSOLUTE SANDMAN HC VOL 05 (MR) $99.99 DC COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE AND LARSEN OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN TALES OF THE DEMON HC $49.99 DC COMICS SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS ABSOLUTE SANDMAN HC VOL 04 (MR) $99.99 DC COMICS BATMAN KNIGHTFALL OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $99.99 DC COMICS SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 01 $49.99 IMAGE COMICS FINAL CRISIS OMNIBUS HC NEW ED $150.00 DC COMICS ABSOLUTE SANDMAN HC VOL 02 (MR) $99.99 DC COMICS GRAYSON THE SUPERSPY OMNIBUS HC NEW ED $99.99 DC COMICS ABSOLUTE SANDMAN HC VOL 01 (MR) $99.99 DC COMICS BATMAN KNIGHTFALL OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $99.99 DC COMICS