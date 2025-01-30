Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Furby, HEYDUDE

90s Nostalgia Gets Comfy with New HEYDUDE x Furby Collection

The 90s are coming back in a wild yet comfy way as HEYDUDE announced and released their new Furby shoe collection

The 90s are back as HEYDUDE is getting pretty creative as they unveiled their latest collaboration with Furby> Furby was an interactive robotic pet that debuted back in 1998 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Created by Dave Hampton and Caleb Chung, Furby was the first toy to exhibit unique artificial intelligence-like learning, along with speaking its own "Furbish" language. The demand for Furby skyrocketed during the holiday season, leading to it being a pretty desirable collectible at the time. Furby is now back as HEYDUDE debuts their latest shoe collab, where nostalgia meets modern comfort. Two shoes are being offered with the Wendy and the chaotic Wendy Slip Rainbow. Both designs capture the Coptic nature of those classic critters with the HEYDUDE slip shoe allowing you to wear your own Furby on your feet. This collaboration is already live online and is where HEYDUDE's are sold. Get your Furby on.

HEYDUDE x Furby Collection

"Take a walk down memory lane with the HEYDUDE™ Furby Collection, where 90s nostalgia meets modern comfort. Designed for women and teens, these slip-ons are available in two playful options: bold leopard print for a fierce statement or vibrant rainbow print for a touch of whimsy. Every detail of these shoes brings the iconic Furby fun to life. A flooded fur upper delivers cozy comfort, while flex & fold technology and an ultralight outsole ensure easy, all-day wear.

"The easy-on slip-on design and fur heel counter make these shoes perfect for on-the-go moments. Adding to the charm are furry Furby ear tassels, a Furby lace charm, and the ultimate throwback touch—a removable Furby face to customize your style. Celebrate the joy of the 90s with these unforgettable shoes that put the fur in Furby. Don't wait—grab a pair today and relive the magic of a beloved era!"

