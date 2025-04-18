Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, the ones who lived, walking dead

Hiya Reveals 6" The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Rick Grimes

Hiya Toys is ready for the zombie apocalypse once again as they unveil their latest 1/12 scale Walking Dead figure with Rick

Features include swappable heads, tactical gear, and weapons like an M4A1 rifle and a sword.

Rick Grimes battles the CRM, seeking to reunite with Michonne and his family.

Limited edition action figure is priced at $99, with pre-orders available for Q1 2026.

In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived, Rick Grimes made his long-awaited return to the hit AMC series. The show could fill in the blanks of his missing time after the accident on the bridge, where the group thinks he died. However, that was not the case, as he was actually taken by the mysterious Civic Republic Military (CRM). Rick Grimes then finds himself caught between survival and the faint hope of reuniting with Michonne and his family. This new version of Rick is now focused on his mission with the CRM, trying to take it down from the inside while keeping Alexandria off their radar.

Hiya Toys is now bringing collectors back to the events of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived with a new 6" tall Rick Grimes (CRM) Exquisite Series figure. Rick is ready to do what it takes to get back home with an impressive release that captures the likeness of Andrew Lincoln with a nice set of accessories. This will consist of two swappable unmasked heads, a removable helmet, a gas mask, a variety of swappable hands, along with an axe, a pistol, a sword, and an assault rifle. Rick is locked and loaded for this release, and pre-orders are already live for a whopping $99 with a Q1 2026 release.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived – Rick Grimes 1/12

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived Rick 1/12 scale action figure now joins Hiya Toys' EXQUISITE SUPER Series. Rick and Michonne, two lovers who loved each other, were separated by fate in the last phase of an age. Now, two of them are fighting the dual threats of zombies and humans in different places. For survival in the last phase of an age, can they find each other and rediscover themselves?"

"The EXQUISITE SUPER Series Rick action figure stands 16CM tall, clad in tactical equipment, faithfully replicating the facial details. The figure comes with four accessories—1x M4A1 rifle, 1x pistol, 1x sword, and 1x hatchet—along with 6x interchangeable hands, preciselly designed for each weapon. It also features an inconic stabbed hand from this series, allowing you to effortlessly recreate Rick's iconic moments."

