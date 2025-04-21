Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Chewbacca is Back with New Star Wars: The Black Series Figure

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Celebrate Star Wars with the latest Black Series Chewbacca figure from Hasbro, featuring new deco and head sculpt.

Explore new collectibles from Star Wars Celebration Japan, enhancing the Vintage Collection playsets.

Pre-order the new Chewbacca for $24.99, now live; set for release in August 2025 on Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

Relive the magic with the new 6-inch Chewbacca, inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope with signature accessories.

Star Wars fans are still waiting to get their hands on the next HasLab project with the Vintage Collection Tatooine playset. With this in mind, Hasbro has been taking fans back in time by releasing plenty of new Star Wars: A New Hope collectibles. Most are to enhance the Tatooine playset, but with new repacking rolling out, many classics are also returning to The Black Series. It looks like Chewbacca is now back once again with a new updated release, going the iconic co-pilot and Wookie a new deco and head sculpt. This figure will be released alongside a new Han Solo Black Series, which is also getting some updated elements and a new portrait. The last Chewie releasing for the Archive Collection, so this will be a welcome release for Original Trilogy fans, who need yet another Chewbacca. Pre-orders are already live online, including at Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with an August 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – A New Hope Chewbacca

("HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 3 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and participating retailers; available Summer 2025). Chewbacca is a legendary Wookiee warrior with a big heart known for his short temper, accuracy with a blaster, and unwavering loyalty to his friends. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Chewbacca from A NEW HOPE. Comes with his signature bowcaster. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to recreate your favorite scenes — or imagine your own (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

