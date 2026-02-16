Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Hasbro Deploys New 6" Star Wars Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary New 6” Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper Black Series figure debuts from Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu

Features include updated weathered paint, cauldron accessory, blaster, and collectible packaging options

Imperial Remnant Stormtroopers show more chaotic, fragmented ranks post-Empire, as seen in The Mandalorian

Pre-orders for Hasbro’s exclusive figure go live at $27.99, with an April 2026 release on Hasbro Pulse

After the fall of the Empire, Imperial Remnant Stormtroopers continued to enforce Imperial control across the galaxy. However, unlike the structure of the Empire, these Stormtroopers were fragmented and chaotic than during the Empire's peak. These Star Wars soldiers were often loyal to regional commanders rather than a central authority, carrying out missions to suppress uprisings and secure strategic locations. Unlike the highly disciplined stormtroopers of old, the Remnant forces were sometimes undertrained, poorly supplied, and forced to adapt to local conditions, leading to variations in armor, tactics, and weaponry.

The Mandalorian showcased a lot of this during his Disney+ Star Wars series, and they are back once again. New Remnant Stormtroopers are here for The Mandalorian & Grogu, with Hasbro giving them new 6" The Black Series figures. This figure will feature updated weathered deco, a cauldron, a blaster, and new packaging. A special First Edition variant of the figure will also be released, featuring only white boxes for collectors. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an April 2026 release.

STAR WARS: TBS IMPERIAL REMNANT STORMTROOPER

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-Order on February 13 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026). THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like an Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU. Comes with a blaster accessory and a swappable shoulder pouch. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

