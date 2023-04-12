Indiana Jones Returns to Cairo with New Adventure Series Figure Uncover the mysteries and the legacy of the one and only Indiana Jones with Hasbro as new Adventures Series figures are on the way

A brand new Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Adventure Series figure is on the way. Hasbro is trying to be really thorough with their newest 6" figure line by making sure they are plenty of Indy figures to go around. The latest release takes collectors to back to Cairo, as they recapture one of the intense market chase scenes as Indy attempts to save Marion. Indiana Jones has lost the jacket and is getting a sculpted undershirt design for this new Cairo figure. He will include a pair of swappable hands, a pistol, rolled whip, a loose whip, and a monkey companion.

Cairo Indy will be released as an Amazon and Fan Channel exclusive, and one can not complain too much that we are getting a new Indy as another exclusive release. While multiple Indy figures can be annoying, the movies are called Indiana Jones, and now fans will have one for multiple occasions or displays. This design is fun and changes up the Golden Idol Indy up just enough to make this figure is one that fans will surely want to add to their collection. Pre-orders arrive on April 13, 2023, for $24.99, at 1 PM EST, right here and on other Fan Channel sites.

A New Adventure Series Indiana Jones is On the Way

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES CAIRO INDY – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 /Available: Fall 2023). The ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones."

"This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES CAIRO action figure is detailed to look like the character from the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, detachable pistol, coiled whip, whip, satchel, monkey accessories, as well as 2 pairs of additional hands. Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET on Amazon and Fan Channel retailers."