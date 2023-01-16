Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Comes to Hasbro with New Figure New adventure awaits Indiana Jones fans as Hasbro has revealed a nice new assortment of upcoming figures from The Adventures Series

The quest for the Holy Grail has arrived at Hasbro with their Indiana Jones Adventures Series. The Adventures Series is the newest 6" line to arrive, with the first wave of figures arriving in the next month or so. The first figures of the Adventures Series took adventures back to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. It looks like some retailer exclusive figures are on the way, including some fun from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Eternal life is at the end of this quest, and Indy and his father are going up against Walter Donavon for the Holy Grail.

Hasbro has revealed that the Last Crusade big bad is coming to the 6" Adventure Series as a retailer exclusive. Releasing exclusively at Walmart, Walter Donavon is packed with an impressive sculpt and a nice set of themed accessories. This includes a broken tablet, pistol, fake grail, and a swappable zombie head sculpt. This poor fool has chosen poorly, but he will be a nice addition to any Indy fans' The Last Crusade collection. Walter Donovan will be priced at $24.99, is set for a Spring 2023 release, and links are not live just yet. Fans can call the whole first wave of Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures right here in the meantime.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES WALTER DONOVAN (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/ Available: Spring 2023). The ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES WALTER DONOVAN 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like the character from The Last Crusade film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, detachable pistol, false grail, and stone tablet accessories, as well as an alternate aged head. Available at Walmart later this Spring.