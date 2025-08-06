Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Gremlins, iron studios

A New Batch of Gremlins Arrives with Iron Studios Newest 1:10 Statue

Iron Studios return with a new and impressive selection of limited-edition hand-painted statues including the arrival of the Gremlins

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a hand-painted 1:10 scale Gremlins 2 statue featuring Spike and Gizmo in a dynamic scene

This limited-edition collectible diorama captures the mischievous spirit of Gremlins on a detailed pool table base

Statue stands at 9.5" tall, retails for $405, and is available for pre-order with a September 2026 release date

Iron Studios is renowned for its highly detailed, movie-accurate figures designed especially for collectors

Iron Studios has unveiled a meticulously crafted 1/10 scale diorama statue that brings the chaotic charm of Gremlins to life. Gremlins was created by Chris Columbus and brought to life by director Joe Dante, beginning with the original 1984 film. The horror-comedy classic follows the tale of Billy Peltzer, who receives a mysterious Mogwai named Gizmo as a pet. However, there are rules to raising him with no bright light, no water, and never feeding after midnight. When the rules are broken, it creates and unleashes a variety of mischievous, destructive creatures, which obviously create havoc through the town.

The fun would continue with Gremlins 2: The New Batch, which Iron Studios brings to life with a new 1:10 scale diorama. Spike is back and ready for revenge with a truly packed, hand-painted statue full of mischief. Three gremlins are featured here, with Gizmo hidden among them as they plot their next devious plan. The statue will stand 9.5" tall and captures all of this horror on one pool table for $405. Pre-orders for this wicked statue are already live, and payment plans are offered with a September 2026 release date.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

