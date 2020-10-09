Transformers Abominus Rages As Newest Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

The mindless fury of the Abonimus has been unleashed with the newest Hasbro Pulse Transformers Exclusive. Unlike other G1 Decepticon combiners, the chaos of the Abominus like no other. The Terrorcons that make him up are filled with so much rage that it only gets more personified when all combined. As they attempt to command him, all they can do is point him in what direction and unleash the beast. All 5 Terrorcon Transformers are included with Rippersnapper, Sinnertwin, Hun-Gurr, Cutthroat, and Blot. Imported straight from Japan, Abominus comes with original packaging and instructions. Each Terrorcon will be able to transform into their chaotic beast mode and will all feature new updated deco and weapon accessories.

The Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS05 Abominus is set as a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive and is priced at $189.99. The Terrorcons are set to be back in action late March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other exclusive Transformers figures also available on Hasbro Pulse.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Generations Selects Abominus figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco."

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

The combined destroyer Abominus is a giant robot created by combining five Terrorcons, each Terrorcon combines as arms and legs around the leader of the Terrorcons: Hun-Gurrr

Includes: 5 Terrorcon figures (Hun-Gurrr, Rippersnapper, Blot, Sinnertwin, Cutthroat) that combine to form Abominus figure

The Terrorcons were released separately in the Power of the Primes series and now are re-released as a combined set with updated deco and new weapon accessories

Each Terrorcon can convert from beast mode to robot mode

Deco has been updated based on the animation

Includes 5 blaster accessories, a shield accessory that the Hun-Gurrr figure can hold, and a larger blaster accessory that the Abominus figure can hold in its combined form