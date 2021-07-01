Absolute Carnage Rises As Beast Kingdom's Newest Marvel Figure

Carnage has recently played a huge role in Marvel Comics as he awoken the Symbiote God Knull. Knull recently sent the world into a black abyss which changed the world of the popular anti-hero Venom forever. Beast Kingdom is unleashing this deadly symbiote once again with their newest Marvel Comic Egg Attack Action figure. Absolute Carnage's slender corpse body design from the comics is beautifully sculpted and will feature a unique light-up feature. It does look like the figure is molded with translucent plastic, which will only help add to the glow of the internal light.

Venom's offspring will also come with some swappable parts as 2 head sculpts, 2 pairs of eyes, and a tongue attachment. As for weapons, Carnage will come with 2 tendrils, 3 different symbiotic weapons, and a nice set of interchangeable hands. This figure is pretty badass and will make a lot of Spider-Man and Venom fans happy, and they can find him here for $79.99. The Beast Kingdom Egg Attack Action figure is set to release by the end of the year with pre-order live and located here.

"Let there be carnage! The craziest, bloodiest villain in the Marvel, Spider-Man comics is ready to bring a fright to a desk near you. Carnage, and the symbiote alter ego Cletus Kasady are the offspring of the infamous original Venom. During the now classic Maximum Carnage comic run, the symbiotic 'Carnage' goes on a killing spree in New York, bringing together a host of characters from Spider-Man to Shriek, the psychic hero, to try and stop the red menace. A riveting story filled with twists, turns, and a whole lot of carnage!"

"The EAA (Egg Attack Action) brand of highly stylized and articulable action figures from Beast Kingdom takes on the crazed villain from outer space in a limited edition release. Using the very best in manufacturing techniques, Carnage is brought to life with an immense attention to detail. A translucent body showcases the otherworldly visage of the angry alien, with a light-up function in the Carnage head sculpt to really showcase his demonic look. Also included are a host of weapon accessories for the ultimate in battle-ready posing. For fans of arguably the most dangerous villain in the Spider-Verse, the Carnage EAA special Edition release of only 1500 figures is one not to be missed!"

EAA-143SP Marvel Comics Absolute Carnage Accessories：

Carnage special figure, about 18 movable joints

Full translucent body, showcasing the awe of symbiosis

Two (2) replacement eyes

Built-in light-emitting function in the Carnage head sculpt

Three (3) replacement hands

Two (2) symbiote weapons (axe, sword)

One pair of symbiosis effects

Special, branded figure base with bracket