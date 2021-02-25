Batman The Dawnbreaker Brings The Darkness to Prime 1 Studio

In an alternate universe, Bruce Wayne is chosen by the Green Lantern Corps. after the death of his parents. However, he was so engaged with the pain of his parent's death that even the ring could not stop him from killing Joe Chill. This Bruce continues to corrupt the ring and bring power from the darkness rather than the light, making him a prime candidate to join the Batman Who Laughs and his crusade to destroy Earth-1. Prime 1 Studio continues their Dark Nights Metal statue series with another Dark Multiverse version of Batman, The Dawnbreaker. This 1/3 scale statue captures this corrupt lantern straight from DC Comics with high amounts of detail and an amazing base showing the monsters that can come from this corrupt ring. Prime 1 Studios does have an exclusive version of the statue that gives fans a non-corrupt head sculpt as well. Batman The Dawnbreaker will run you #1,299 – $1,349 design on your choice and is up for fans can check out more pics and details below and order one here.

"With darkness black, I choke the Light. No brightest day escapes my sight. I turn the Dawn to Midnight. Beware my power…DAWNBREAKER's Might! Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Museum Masterline DC Dark Nights: Metal Series: The 1/3 Scale The Dawnbreaker from Dark Nights: Metal! The Bruce Wayne of Earth -32 witnessed the same Crime Alley murder of his parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne that Earth 1's Bruce Wayne witnessed. However, instead of sorrow and vengeance, Earth -32's Bruce Wayne was filled by a void – empty of every emotion including Fear. This made him a candidate for a nearby Green Lantern Power Ring to induct into the Green Lantern Corps. Soon enough, this murderous, rogue Green Lantern imbued himself and his power with the darkness he has always possessed and christened himself anew: The Dawnbreaker!"

"Prime 1 Studio's The Dawnbreaker statue is poised to mete out his dark justice, floating in at 35 inches tall! The statue is a callback to Jason Fabok's impressive Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1 cover, with its dark green energy, seething out from under Earth -32's Bruce Wayne. The Dawnbreaker's paint application boasts impressively vibrant, metallic green accents. The textural, and meticulously detailed sculpting of his costume only serves to enhance his terrifying visage. His base comes alive with horrifying constructs only a Dark Knight of Barbatos can conjure up. The Dawnbreaker's dark-energy creatures are made of translucent green resin, with airbrushed highlights and shadows to accentuate the fearful forms."

"This Exclusive version of The Dawnbreaker statue comes with a swappable, alternate Bruce Wayne head, if you want to show Bruce before the all-consuming darkness took him over! For those who have pre-ordered one of the latest Warrior of the Darkness, The Drowned, The Merciless or The Red Death, please check out the new campaign for more details on how to save 50$ on your way to owning the entire Dark Nights: Metal collection!"

Specifications:

– One (1) themed base

– One (1) Swappable Alternate Portrait [Exclusive Version Only]