Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Action Comics #1 Superman Joins McFarlane's New Collector Edition

McFarlane Toys is not done with new DC Multiverse figures as they debut new DC Comics Collectors Edition figures

It looks like McFarlane Toys will be increasing the price of their DC Multiverse line under the title Collector's Edition. This new line of figures is supposed to bring back classic looks of favorite DC Comics characters. Each 7" figure will come with an accessory, collectible card, and new card stand. Superman is kicking off this line with a trip down memory lane with his Action Comics #1 design. The light blue, red, yellow, and unique Superman symbols are faithfully recreated here, making it stand out from other versions of the Man of Steel. A new line of figures could be something that more collectors might dive into if they can keep it up and explore the actual DC Multiverse outside of Gotham. Action Comics #1 Superman is priced at $29.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Relive the Events of Action Comics #1 with McFarlane Toys

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers, Martha and Jonathan Kent, and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers, including super-strength, superspeed, heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, super-breath, and flight. Now, fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superman is based on his look from Action Comics #1

Superman includes attachable breakage chains, exclusive card stand and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Collector Edition figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!