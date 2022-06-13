Action Force Ladies Arise as Pre-Orders for Valaverse Series 3 Arrive

Action Force from Valaverse has been an absolute success with some highly impressive 1/12 scale figures. There have been two full series released, and it looks like Series 3 is on the way with a full reveal. These figures are loaded with swappable parts and accessories to bring a new and unity figure to any world you want them in. Series 3 does have something new that the previous wave has not included some deadly ladies are leading the charge with a full woman wave. That is right; six new figures are heading our way with Lady Luck on their side with some fantastic figures. This wave will consist of Pandora, Eclipse, Kill Switch, Steel Bridge, Delta Trooper, and Special Ops Troopers.

Each Action Force figure from Valaverse is packed with detail and comes in at 1/12 scale. Swappable heads, hands, and weapons are included giving collectors some nice customization with each. It looks like Steel Brigade, the Delta Trooper, and Special Ops Troopers will be perfect for army building which is nice. Pandora, Eclipse, and Kill Switch, feature nice head sculpts and will be a nice lady soldier to add to your ranks. The Valaverse Series 3 wave are all up for pre-order here and they are set to ship in October – November 2022. All of the members of this Femme Fatale can be seen below, and be sure to check out everything else the Valaverse has to offer here.

