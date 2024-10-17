Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Grim Knight Arrives with New Gold Label 12" Statue from McFarlane

Coming to life from the world of DC Comics a new 12” Gold Label statue featuring the horrors of the Dark Multiverse with the Grim Knight

Article Summary Discover the Grim Knight, an alternate Batman from DC's Dark Multiverse, known for his lethal approach against crime.

McFarlane Toys unveils a 12" Gold Label statue capturing Tyler Kirkham's The Batman Who Laughs #1 cover art.

Priced at $49.99, this exclusive piece is available for pre-order during Walmart Collector Con.

Includes a collectible art card featuring Dark Nights Metal artwork and character biography for fans.

The Grim Knight is an alternate version of Batman from the Dark Multiverse, that was introduced in DC Comics The Batman Who Laughs mini-series. Unlike our traditional Batman, the Grim Knight took a more violent path after the death of his parents. Instead of vowing to never kill, he ended up using Joe Chill's gun against him, leading to a more obsessive ideal of weapons. This path of violence leads Batman to kill criminals, making him a deadly one-man army against the crime that riddles the streets of Gotham. McFarlane Toys is tapping into the horrors of the Dark Multiverse once again as they debut a brand new DC Direct posed 12" statue featuring the Grim Knight.

This statue captured the cover artwork for DC Comics, The Batman Who Laughs #1 by artist Tyler Kirkham, in great detail. Hopefully, more of these Dark Multiverse characters will be getting new DC Direct statues, as these twisted versions of Batman were some of the best parts of Dark Nights Metal. Grim Knight is priced at $49.99, pre-orders for this Gold Label beauty will only be found on Walmart for the Walmart Collector Con, which is up right now.

DC Comics The Grim Knight (Gold Label) 12" Statue

"Ripped from Batman™'s greatest nightmares, The Grim Knight™ is his world's most dangerous vigilante, unafraid to use any weapon and go to any lengths to stop those he deems worthy of death. Armed with the finest arsenal Wayne money can buy, he is now one of the deadliest Dark Knights™ in existence, second only to The Batman Who Laughs™."

The Grim Knight ™ statue based on the comic book story arc Dark Nights™ Metal that stars in The Batman Who Laughs™

Stands approximately 12" tall

Included collectable art card with Dark Night's Metal artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

