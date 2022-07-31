Age of Apocalypse Colossus Has Arrived with New Iron Studios Statue

In the 90s, Charles Xavier's son traveled back in time and tried to kill Magneto. However, things did not go as planned as the powerful mount killed his father instead. This created a whole new world for mutants, but there was always one constant, the X-Men. Even without Xavier, the iconic mutant superhero team rose up under the leadership of Magneto. This storyline was titled the Age of Apocalypse as the deadly first mutant is conquering the world. Even after all this, many of the team's main members returned, including the soviet super-soldier, Piotr Rasputin, aka Colossus!

Iron Studios continues their X-Men Age of Apocalypse 1/10 Art Scale statue line with the powerful Colossus. He is highly detailed, hand-painted, and shown in action, and they show off his new Age of Apocalypse bandana look. Metallic paint is used on his, showing off his metal mutant power in amazing detail. Colossus comes in at 13" tall, and he is will pair nicely with the other AoA statues with Magneto, Wolverine, Apocalypse, Storm, and more. Pre-orders are live already right here for $210, and he is set to arrive in Q3 2023.

"With his metallic fingers firmly holding a heavy mechanic artifact, the soviet mutant hero of armored skin gets ready to throw it against his fearsome enemy, the conqueror warlord named Apocalypse. With his face covered by a red bandana, he chose to dedicate his life to stopping Apocalypse, leaving his homeland in Russia to join the X-Men. Thus, Iron Studios present the statue "Colossus BDS – X-Men: Age of Apocalypse – Art Scale 1/10", with the giant mutant in his version inspired by Marvel's audacious comics saga from the 1990s."

"A soviet super-soldier, Piotr Rasputin was the younger brother of his nation's greatest hero, Mikhail, that fought against Apocalypse's forces in their attack on Moscow. But Mikhail was captured and forced to become a Horseman of Apocalypse after being brainwashed. Colossus became leader of the super-soldiers and faced his brother, that destroyed every other super-hero in Russia, except for him. In his first mission as a member of the X-Men, Colossus fought against Sabretooth to save the life of a young mutant called Kitty Pryde. Piotr then fell in love with Kitty and they both ended up getting married."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10 in (H) x 11 in (W) x 9 in (D)

Product Weight: 5.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 199,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023