Ahsoka Relives The Clone Wars with Iron Studios New Star Wars Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of incredible 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new Star Wars statue featuring an iconic Padawan

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' new 1/10 Ahsoka Tano statue, reliving her epic battles from the Clone Wars.

Ahsoka's statue recreates her in action during a pivotal moment in Star Wars: Ahsoka series.

Stand alongside Ahsoka with vivid detail: journey through battles from Teth to Mandalore.

Pair it with Anakin's statue for a full display; pre-order now for a 2025 Q4 release.

Iron Studios is returning to the events of Star Wars: Ahsoka as the step into the World Between Worlds. During Ahsoka, the wandering Jedi finds herself in a realm that exists beyond time and space. This dimension allows her to connect with her former Jedi Master, Anakin Skywalker. Her fears of his path to the Dark Sith were her fault, but he would help guide her hand for one more lesson. Anakin challenges Ahsoka to confront her fears and inner conflicts, including a return to the events of The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka would soon find herself as a Padawan once again, and Iron Studios has captured this moment with a new Star Wars 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing 6.8" tall, Ahsoka Tano must confront her former master during the flashback to the Battle of Mandalore. With two blue lightsabers in her hands, Iron Studios has brought this live-action Jedi Padawan to life in great detail. The statue will pair with Iron Studios Star Wars: Ahsoka Anakin Skywalker statue, showing the moments before their fight. Pre-orders for this Padawan are already live for $159.99 with the statue set to arrive in Q4 2025.

Ahsoka (Padawan Version) – Star Wars: Ahsoka

"A warrior, trained by her master to be part of the Jedi legacy, heads into battle wielding two lightsabers. Surrounded by dust and smoke, numerous enemies fall before her combat skills. In the third part of her training, back to the Clone Wars in a flashback, the Togruta Padawan, alongside her Jedi Master General Anakin Skywalker, awakens as a younger version of herself in a place shrouded in mist."

"She relives the Battle of Teth, one of her first missions, passes through a camp from the Battle of Ryloth, and revisits her fight against super commandos during the Siege of Mandalore alongside the clone soldiers of the 332nd Company and Clone Commander Rex. Reliving such experiences, she spiritually reunites with her master and questions the outcomes of her actions."

