Alfred is Batman with McFarlane Toys Newest Retro DC Comics Figures

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys, as they are honestly dominating the collectibles game. I am not going to say that everything they release is a masterpiece, but I have bought more DC Multiverse figures this year than anything else. It is also a major plus that we have not seen a price increase and no extended release dates when it comes to their figures. It looks like more exclusive figures are on the way as McFarlane unveiled some new collectibles for Target's new Geek Out event. This time, we are returning to 1966 once again with their new DC Retro line as Alfred Pennyworth takes up the mantle of Batman.

Coming to us right from the hit and iconic 1966 Batman TV series starring Adam West, a new hero takes up the mantle. Bruce Wayne's butler must save the day this time, with this new figure coming two two punching effects. The figure is nearly the same as the previous one, but this one features a new Alan Napier head sculpt. If you don't have any DC Retro Batman figures, then this is one you need, and it is priced at $17.99. Alfred as Batman is a Target Exclusives, set for an NYCC exclusive, and pre-orders are live here.

"Bruce Wayne's loyal and trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth not only took care of Wayne Manor, but was there whenever the dynamic duo needed him. From answering the Batphone, costume creation, to even donning the Bat Cowl itself to keep Batman's secret identity intact, he does whatever was needed to aid the crimefighters behind the scenes."

Based on the classic 1960's TV show

Designed with articulation for posing and play

Figure includes 2 action word bubbles

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

