Alice in Wonderland's White Rabbit is Late with Beast Kingdom Beast Kingdom keeps the celebration alive of 100 Years of Wonder as we revisit Alice in Wonderland with the White Rabbit

I'm late, I'm late! For a very important date! Iconic and memorable words from the world of Disney's Alice in Wonderland. It was the White Rabbit that got Alice to discover the secrets of that rabbit hole and enter Wonderland. This year marks Disney impressive 100 Years of Wonder event, and plenty of new collectibles from a variety of films are heading our way. It looks like Alice in Wonderland is getting a new one with the White Rabbit. Releasing as part of Beast Kingdom's Master Craft statue line, the White Rabbit will stand 14" tall and is packed with detail. Disney fans will want to act fast on his quick critter as he is limited to only 3,000 pieces. This Master Craft is priced at $249.99, he is set for a February 2024 release ad can be found here. No time to say 'hello, goodbye,' I'm late, I'm late, I'm late!

Don't Be Late and Enter Wonderland with Beast Kingdom

"Do you remember the fantastically dressed White Rabbit from the animated classic 'Alice In Wonderland'? When we are first introduced to him, a set of wacky events leads Alice herself down a literal rabbit hole full of fantasy and wonder! It all starts though with the White Rabbit himself, a wonderfully zany character with constant worrying of being late. Hence, he keeps a trusty pocket watch in one hand ready to spring into action when needed. Just in time for the Lunar Year Of The Rabbit, Beast Kingdom's MasterCraft series, launches the MC-068 Alice In Wonderland Master Craft The White Rabbit."

"The line, which is the epitome of high-end collectable manufacturing showcases the exquisite amount of detail found in the fantastic White Rabbit and his many quirky features. Wearing his signature red suit jacket and red heart vest, the highly detailed MasterCraft White Rabbit is seen blowing his trumpet on the orders sent by the Queen Of Hearts. In addition, he is also carrying his trusty pocket watch and glasses, which he is never seen without. For fans of the very highest in collectable design, the MasterCraft White Rabbit is sure to be a hit. Limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide make sure yours is ordered from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"