Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: hellboy, iron studios

Hellboy is Back with Iron Studios New 1:4 The Golden Army Statue

Get ready to expand your growing collection as Iron Studios is back with new 1/4 Legacy Replica statues with Hellboy

Article Summary Iron Studios announces a new 1:4 Legacy Replica Hellboy statue from 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army'.

The towering 26.8 inches tall Hellboy statue features a fabric trenchcoat emulating Ron Perlman's likeness.

The $799.99 statue includes swappable parts to showcase Hellboy's weapons, Big Baby and Good Samaritan.

The Hellboy statue also brings three interchangeable heads for fans to display his different looks.

It is time to return to the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense as Big Red is back with Iron Studios newest 1/4 Legacy Scale statue. Coming to life from Hellboy 2: The Golden Army, everyone's favorite demon-hero is back and with an impressive new statue that even Hellboy would appreciate. Hellboy comes in at a towering 26.8 inches tall with a fabric trenchcoat and likeness to the one and only Ron Perlman. But that's not all, as Iron Studios has also included some extra swappable parts, like two arms that allow Hellboy fans to choose between his massive six-round gun, Big Baby, or his personal favorite, Good Samaritan. That is not all either, as he also gets three swappable heads with a classic shaved horns look, smoking a cigarette, or you can embrace his more devilish nature and show off his full horn sculpt. The supernatural world awaits with this truly remarkable 1/4 Legacy Replica statue of Hellboy that is priced at a whopping $799.99. The Golden Army is waiting, and fans can summon this devil in Q3 2023 with pre-orders already going live right here.

Hellboy The Golden Army – Legacy Replica 1/4

"Over the base of The Troll Market, hidden from the world of men in the secret underground underneath the Brooklyn Bridge, a place filled with mythological, fantastic, and supernatural creatures from multiple cultures, the giant Agent Red relaxes, smoking his cigar after defeating the Troll called Mr. Wink, with the remaining of a mechanical arm released by his enemy, tied by a long chain to the feet of the demonic hero, next to other bizarre items and products from the magic bazar."

"With extra arms that allow you to display the hero ready to shoot with his huge six-round gun called Big Baby, or his oversized 22mm four-round revolver Good Samarita, and three interchangeable heads, one smoking his cigar, the other with sawed-off horns, and the last with full-grown horns, Iron Studios present their fantastic statue "Hellboy – Hellboy 2 – Legacy Replica 1/4", the first realistic version produced by Iron Studios of the infernal hero created by Mike Mignola, inspired by the second movie of the original cinematographic adaptation."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!