Bring Home Dobby the House-Elf with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Set Enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the help of LEGO as they reveal a new set of construction sets that are filled with magic

The magic of Harry Potter is coming to life with the help of LEGO once again with some new sets. We are returning to the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with everyone's favorite House Elf, Dobby. Coming in at 403 pieces, LEGO is debuting their first ever brick-built version of Dobby that stands 7.5" tall. A couple of iconic accessories from the film are also included with Aunt Petunia's cake, Tom Riddle's Diary, and Harry Potter's sock. He will also have possible head, arms, ears, and fingers, bringing Dobby to life like never before at LEGO. The Dobby the House Elf set is priced at $34.99, and Harry Potter fans will be able to bring it home in June 2023. Pre-orders are already live as well right here, and be sure to check out some of the other sets, like the new Battle of Hogwarts, here.

LEGO Debuts First-Ever Brick Model of Dobby

"Delight Harry Potter™ fans with the first-ever LEGO® brick model of Dobby™ the House-Elf. The instantly recognizable brick-built figure has a posable head for different looks and posable arms and fingers so Dobby can hold the included iconic accessories. There is a detailed buildable model of Harry Potter's sock with Tom Riddle's diary that Harry used to set Dobby free and Aunt Petunia's 'floating' pudding cake to inspire memories of classic scenes."

"A magical gift idea for kids aged 8 and up and any collector of Harry Potter memorabilia, this buildable Dobby the House-Elf display model stands over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall. Place the Dobby figure on the buildable stand with a nameplate to complete a display piece that's sure to catch the eye of every passerby."